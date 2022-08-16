TikTokers and Twitter Netizens Panicked About “Zombies in China”

If you prefer, listen to the audio version



Apparently, it’s not that hard to believe that a zombie virus outbreak is possible after the entire world went into lockdown for two years due to COVID-19.

Netizens, especially those on Twitter and TikTokers, are increasingly concerned about the “Zombies in China” viral trend.

Dozens of netizens posted questions about whether such an outbreak was possible and whether it had already started quietly. Others have uploaded videos that are supposed to be images of the horrific fictional phenomenon, but which actually come from scenes from widely used movies, series and video games. Some netizens even made their own recordings, playing the undead.

Despite being fake, these videos seem to have some netizens worried.

“I don’t want to scare anyone, but why are people on TikTok saying there are zombies in China?” asked one netizen, while another suggested he was willing to move to another planet, even inhospitable Mars, as long as he stayed away from the brain-hungry Infected.

Others took the trend for what it was, a big joke, humorously suggesting that a nation as proficient at building walls as China should start building a new one called the “Great Barbed Wire Wall”.

But why China?

Jokes aside, the trend seems to come from one of the replicas of the real pandemic: the coronavirus.

One such theory quickly jumped from COVID-19 to the fictional zombie virus in an article published on WeAreTheMighty.com in 2021 titled “This is how a zombie apocalypse is most likely to start in China.” The article, for unclear reasons, resurfaced in 2022, apparently giving rise to the same trend on social media that worried some netizens.

