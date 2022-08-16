TIM’s 5G will be available in 77 neighborhoods of Salvador starting this Tuesday (16)

TIM’s 5G internet will be activated in Salvador this Tuesday (16), shortly after the official release of the 3.5 GHz frequency by Anatel, informed the operator. The company says that it will start the operation with twice the amount of antennas required by the standards. At this first moment, the technology will be available in 77 neighborhoods, including Brotas, Pituba, Rio Vermelho, Stiep, Parque Bela Vista, Armação, Barra, Caminho das Árvores, Costa Azul, Federation, Engenho Velho da Federação, Jardim Placaford, Matatu, Nazaré, Santa Teresa, Patamares, São Marcos, Amaralina, Barbalho, among others (see list below).
Salvador is the second city in the Northeast to receive 5G, behind João Pessoa, which activated the signal on the 25th. Other cities in Bahia should receive the technology, within the schedule set by Anatel. Across the country, the network is already available in Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo.
“Bahia is one of the most strategic states in the Northeast for TIM and, therefore, the operator has made a strong investment in new technologies. We are, in fact, facing the possibility of a great technological and social transformation. It is a historic moment for Brazil, as 5G can boost business and change the lives of Brazilians. We will have the largest and best 5G network in the country”, says Leonardo Capdeville, vice president of Technology at TIM Brasil.
TIM carried out pilot projects in Bahia before the activation of the new technology, such as the availability of 5G DSS on the Barra-Ondina circuit. In July, the company also activated the first biosite in Brazil made with carbon fiber and glass, which is located near the Fonte Nova Arena. This antenna already has the necessary equipment to receive 5G activation.
The company also highlighted that it has anticipated its goal and intends to offer 4G to all cities in Bahia this year – currently, it is available in 369 municipalities in the state.
To use 5G, you will not need to change the chip, just have a smartphone compatible with the technology. TIM informed that it will offer a package to postpaid customers as of August 18 to “charge up” the plans with more than 50GB of internet and unlimited browsing on Twitch.
Neighborhoods where TIM will have 5G in Salvador:
BA
savior
Acupe De Brotas
Yea
BA
savior
Alto das Pombas
Yea
BA
savior
Alto do Coqueirinho
Yea
BA
savior
Amaraline
Yea
BA
savior
Sandy
Yea
BA
savior
Frame
Yea
BA
savior
Arraial do Retiro
Yea
BA
savior
Barbalho
Yea
BA
savior
Bar
Yea
BA
savior
barriers
Yea
BA
savior
barrels
Yea
BA
savior
mouth of the river
Yea
BA
savior
sprouts
Yea
BA
savior
cabula
Yea
BA
savior
Cabula Vi
Yea
BA
savior
Water Box
Yea
BA
savior
Path of the Trees
Yea
BA
savior
Campinas De Brotas
Yea
BA
savior
LARGE FIELD
Yea
BA
savior
Canabrava
Yea
BA
savior
Candeal
Yea
BA
savior
Lower leg
Yea
BA
savior
center
Yea
BA
savior
Bahia Administrative Center
Yea
BA
savior
call it
Yea
BA
savior
New city
Yea
BA
savior
Cosme De Farias
Yea
BA
savior
Blue Coast
Yea
BA
savior
Curuzu
Yea
BA
savior
Daniel Lisbon
Yea
BA
savior
second of july
Yea
BA
savior
Doron
Yea
BA
savior
Old Federation Mill
Yea
BA
savior
Engenho Velho De Brotas
Yea
BA
savior
ironing machine
Yea
BA
savior
Federation
Yea
BA
savior
Garcia
Yea
BA
savior
Grace
Yea
BA
savior
Forest Garden
Yea
BA
savior
iapi
Yea
BA
savior
Imbui
Yea
BA
savior
Itaigara
Yea
BA
savior
Jaguaribe
Yea
BA
savior
New Hope Garden
Yea
BA
savior
Placaford Garden
Yea
BA
savior
Luis Anselmo
Yea
BA
savior
Macaubas
Yea
BA
savior
Matatu
Yea
BA
savior
narandiba
Yea
BA
savior
nazareth
Yea
BA
savior
North East
Yea
BA
savior
New Brasilia
Yea
BA
savior
undine
Yea
BA
savior
Bela Vista Park
Yea
BA
savior
Levels
Yea
BA
savior
Small dick
Yea
BA
savior
Pillory
Yea
BA
savior
Pero Vaz
Yea
BA
savior
piata
Yea
BA
savior
Pituaçu
Yea
BA
savior
Pituba
Yea
BA
savior
Politeama
Yea
BA
savior
Red River
Yea
BA
savior
soap dish
Yea
BA
savior
Holy Cross
Yea
BA
savior
Santa Monica
Yea
BA
savior
san antonio
Yea
BA
savior
Sao Goncalo do Retiro
Yea
BA
savior
San Marcos
Yea
BA
savior
Health
Yea
BA
savior
seven of april
Yea
BA
savior
step
Yea
BA
savior
Puma
Yea
BA
savior
Tancredo Neves
Yea
BA
savior
tororó
Yea
BA
savior
Vila Laura
Yea
BA
savior
Victory
Yea