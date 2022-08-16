Today’s LOTOMANIA Result, Monday, 08/15, contest 2352

In this Monday (15), the Cashier perform the number draw 2352 valid for the lottery of lottomania. And once again, the event will be broadcast live from Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, and can be followed below as soon as Caixa releases the broadcast.

About that, check out a video about the 10 richest players in the world:

Advertising Could not load ad

How to play Lotomania

To play Lotomania, simply choose 50 numbers to compete for prizes for matching 20, 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 or no numbers.

In addition to the option to dial on the steering wheel, you can also dial less than 50 numbers and let the system complete the game for you; do not mark anything and let the system choose all the numbers in Surpresinha and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests with Teimosinha. Another option is to place a new bet with the system by selecting the other 50 numbers not registered in the original game, through the Mirror Bet.

How much does it cost to bet on Lotomania?

The bet price is unique and costs R$ 2.50.

When are the Lotomania draws

The draws are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting at 20:00.

Check the Caixa Econômica Federal website for more information.