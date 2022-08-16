Tom Holland: actor decides to take a break from social media for mental health

Tom Holland, star of Spider man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), stated that he will take a break from social media. The actor, who has 67.7 million followers on Instagram, said he gets caught and spirals when he reads about him online and that the situation is very detrimental to his mental state.

Holland posted the message to his account over the weekend. “I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, overwhelming,” he said in a video, which ends with the information that he’s decided to take a step back and delete the app.

Watch Tom Holland’s video:

Prior to the video, the actor’s last post on his Instagram account had been made over a month ago, on July 1. The last post on Twitter was in February.

The actor also spoke about a mental health initiative he supports through his charity The Brothers Trust and asked for support from followers for the group, which helps and supports children and teens who are struggling with gender issues.

“There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help is not something to be ashamed of, but something that is much easier said than done,” Holland wrote.

He called for support for the Stem4 project, which he says is “a wonderfully innovative education program.” The actor explained that there are four pioneering apps that offer mental health conferences to help suffering children – all completely free.

As of Monday morning (15), the video had been viewed more than 18.5 million times and liked about 7 million times.

Celebrities like musician Justin Bieber and professional wrestler Trevor Dean Mann left messages of support in the actor’s video.

“Man, you are an inspiration to so many,” wrote Mann, who goes by the name ‘Ricochet’. “But what matters is your physical and mental health, so take care of yourself and come back better than ever!”

“Love you man,” Bieber said with a heart emoji.

At the end of the video, Holland thanked everyone for listening. “I’m going to disappear from Instagram again,” he said. “And to everyone out there, thank you for your love and support, I love you all and will speak to you soon.”