Tom Holland case: how to deal with social networks and avoid burnout – Emais

Tom Holland has announced that he needs to take care of his mental health. Photo: Instagram/ @tomholland2013

Tom Holland announced withdrawal from social networks to take care of mental health. Shawn Mendes also. Other famous have shared similar problems recently.

But is it possible to find a middle ground and use social media without causing mental exhaustion? O Estadão heard some experts who guarantee that with a little good will it is possible, yes. Getting away from networks for some periods, spending more time doing nothing, learning to have more confidence in yourself and even spending time with friends are essential measures to regain this balance.

See expert tips to improve your relationship with social media and keep your mental health preserved:

Social networks, games, pornography: American psychiatrist suggests fasting from ‘pleasure triggers’

Author of the book “Nação Dopamina”, Anna Lembke says in an interview with ‘Estadão’ that the constant search for full realization tends to generate frustration. Read full report

How to have more confidence in yourself?

Book released by The School of Life and Us Publisher reflects on how we can train this skill. Read full report

Research indicates the importance of small gestures for the self-esteem of friends

Calling and saying hello can be an essential initiative in times of loneliness, according to a study of nearly 6,000 people in the US. Read full report

Creative leisure: why doing nothing is important for mental health

In times of exhausting routine, when stress and anxiety are frequent, experts explain how resting can be fundamental to having a better quality of life. Read full report