Tom Holland deletes his social networks and the real reason confuses fans

Tom Holland perhaps he is today the main name of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving life to the increasingly popular Spider-Man, which promises to have a long and prosperous future.

The actor recently starred Spider-Man: No Return Homea film that easily became the biggest hit of 2021 and also the 6th highest grossing in cinema history, surpassing all expectations.

And while fans wait for news about spiderman 4what we had last weekend was an unexpected attitude from Tom Holland, who announced that he would step away from all his social networks.

“Hello and goodbye. I took a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be over-stimulating, overwhelming. I get caught up in a spiral when I read things about myself online and it is ultimately very detrimental to my state of mind. So I decided to take a step back and delete these apps.”

People who enjoy Tom Holland’s work have begun to question which hate and comments could have been the reason for the actor to take such a radical attitude, creating several different theories.

The nasty comments range from Tom’s work on the Spider-Man franchise, which he’s often compared to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to his own relationship with actress Zendaya, who got into a relationship last year.

But now the important thing is not to discover the comments that hurt the actor the most, but to hope for his recovery that this removal from social networks is really good for Tom’s mental health.

