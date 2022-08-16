Tom Holland, Shawn Mendes: understand the impact of social networks on the mental exhaustion of artists – Emais

Actor Tom Holland and singer Shawn Mendes announced that they are leaving social networks to take care of their mental health. Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters and Instagram/@shawnmendes

Spider-Man interpreter, Tom Hollandannounced this week that he will stay for a while away from social networks to take care of mental health. The same reason was pointed out by Shawn Mendes to justify his absence from the networks and from the stages, since the singer canceled the tour wonderwhich had 87 shows scheduled in the US, UK and Europe, on the 27th.

And they are not the only ones. On the 18th of June, Gizelly Bicalhoof BBB 20, vented about his mental health. She used social media to share with her followers the problems she was facing. already the comedian Pete Davidson had to resort to therapy to overcome Kanye West’s bullying, who, unhappy with the comedian’s relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, decided to use social media to attack him in recent months.

Last year, Luisa Sonza she also went through a period away from the networks to take care of mental health due to attacks she had been suffering through these means. A year earlier, in 2019, Whindersson Nunes also had his period of withdrawal, after posting an outburst about his emotional state.

Just like the famous, thousands of anonymous people have to face problems related to or caused by the use of social networks. These new means of communication, so necessary these days, can impact your mental health in different ways. Check out some of them:

