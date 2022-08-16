Transfer window closes today (15): understand the rule and see the reinforcements of Ceará and Fortaleza – Play

The second transfer window for Brazilian football ends this Monday, August 15th. The date is part of the CBF’s new mechanism to control the market and adapt to FIFA’s international standard. The first trading period took place between January 19th and April 12th.

This time, the clubs had one more period to agree on signings, which started on July 18. In Brazil, the rule is only applied to teams in Series A and B, which involves Ceará and Strength. Thus, the following hours will be decisive in the race in search of reinforcements and to regularize them.

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL TRANSFER WINDOWS IN 2022

First break: between January 19 and April 12.

Second break: between July 18th and August 15th.

The moves are for athletes from the national and international market. After this break of days, there will be no other window until the end of the 2022 season, that is, this is the time to reinforce the clubs. The rule also involves the returns of loaned players, which must occur in this interval.

At the moment, Ceará is looking for a new commander with the resignation of Marquinhos Santos, which should reduce the prospect of more signings for the squad. Fortaleza wanted a midfielder and hired Gaius Alexanderwhich belongs to the Vancouver Whitecaps (CAN) and arrives on loan.

Ceará reinforcements in the new transfer window

MEI – Diego Rigonato (Toluca, Mexico): contract until the end of 2022.

MEI – Guilherme Castilho (Atlético-MG): contract until June 2027.

ATA – Jhon Vásquez (Deportivo Cali, from Colombia): loan until the end of 2023.

ATA – Jô (Corinthians): contract until the end of 2022.

Stronghold reinforcements in the new transfer window

GOL – Luan Polli (Atlético-GO): contract until the end of 2023.

ZAG – Emanuel Brítez (Unión Santa Fe, Argentina): contract until the end of 2024.

VOL – Fabrício Baiano (Caykur Rizespor, from Turkey): contract until July 2024.

VOL – Caio Alexandre (Vancouver Whitecaps, from Canada): loan until the end of 2022.

VOL – Lucas Sasha (Aris, Greece): contract until May 2024.

MEI – Rómulo Otero (Cruz Azul, Mexico): contract until the end of 2022.

ATA – Thiago Galhardo (International): loan until the end of 2022.

ATA – Pedro Rocha (Spartak Moscow, Russia): contract until the end of 2023.

