TSE received 12 registrations of candidates for president — Superior Electoral Court

This Monday (15) the deadline for political parties, federations and coalitions to request the registration of candidates for positions in dispute in the 2022 Elections. Until this morning, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) received 12 registration requests of candidates for the post of President of the Republic.

This year, in addition to choosing the head of the Executive Branch, Brazilian women and men vote for governor, senator, federal deputy, state or district deputy.

The deadline ends at 8:00 am for applications submitted online, and at 7:00 pm, for the delivery of media with the necessary documentation directly to the TSE – in the case of presidential candidates – or to the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) – in other cases. The date is fixed in electoral calendar of 2022.

Check candidate information in alphabetical order:

The Democratic Labor Party (PDT) forwarded the registration of Ciro Gomes, reported by Minister Carlos Horbach. The candidate is 65 years old, is a lawyer, and was governor of Ceará, being a native of Pindamonhangaba (SP). He will have as his deputy Ana Paula Matos, 45 years old, a federal public servant, born in Salvador (BA).

The Novo party presented the registration of Felipe D’Avila, whose rapporteur is Minister Sérgio Banhos. At 58 years old, he is a political scientist and born in São Paulo (SP) and will have as his deputy Tiago Mitraud, 35, administrator and federal deputy (Novo – MG), born in Brasília (DF).

The coalition ‘For the Good of Brazil’ made official the registration of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, distributed to Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The coalition is formed by the PP, Republicans and PL. Born in Campinas (SP), Bolsonaro, 67, will have retired military officer Braga Netto, 66, born in Belo Horizonte (MG) as his deputy.

The Christian Democracy (DC) party made official the registration of Jose Maria Eymael, whose rapporteur will be Minister Carlos Horbach. Born in Porto Alegre (RS), the candidate is 82 years old and is a lawyer. The deputy on the ticket is economist João Barbosa Bravo, 75 years old, born in São Gonçalo (RJ).

The Popular Unity (UP) party forwarded the registration of Leo Pericles, reported by Minister Mauro Campbell Marques. He is 40 years old, is a mechanical technician, and will have Samara Martins, a 34-year-old dentist as his deputy. Both were born in Belo Horizonte (MG).

The coalition ‘Brasil da Esperança’ made official the registration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvaa (PT), whose rapporteur is Minister Carlos Horbach. The coalition is made up of the Brazil Federation of Hope – Fé Brasil (PT/PC do B/PV), Solidarity, PSOL REDE Federation (PSOL/REDE), PSB, AGIR and AVANTE. Born in Garanhus (PE), Lula is 76 years old, was president of the Republic from 2003 to 2010. He will have Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), 69, a doctor and former governor of São Paulo, born in Pindamonhangaba (SP) as his deputy. .

The Republican Party of Social Order (PROS) made official the name of Pablo Marçal, whose request will have Minister Alexandre de Moraes as rapporteur. Born in Goiânia (GO), Pablo Marçal is 35 years old, is a businessman and will have Fátima Pérola Neggra, 54, as his deputy. She is a military police officer and writer, born in Iporã (PR).

The Brazilian Labor Party (PTB) presented the registration of Roberto Jefferson, whose rapporteur will also be Minister Carlos Horbach. The 69-year-old candidate is a lawyer and was born in Petrópolis (RJ). The deputy on the ticket is Kelmon da Silva Souza, 45 years old, a priest, born in Acajutiba (BA).

The Brasil para Todos coalition presented the registration of Simone Tebet (MDB), distributed to Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. The coalition is made up of the MDB, the PSDB Citizenship Federation (PSDB/CIDADANIA) and PODER. Candidate Simone Tebet, 52, a lawyer and senator from Mato Grosso do Sul, is from Três Lagoas (MS). She will have as deputy Mara Gabrilli (PSDB), 54 years old, publicist and senator for São Paulo, born in São Paulo (SP).

The Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) forwarded the registration of Sofia Manzano, which will have the request reported by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. Candidate Sofia Manzano is 51 years old, is a university professor and was born in São Paulo (SP). She will have as deputy Antônio Alves da Silva Junior, 43 years old, journalist, born in Recife (PE).

The União Brasil (União) party filed the registration by Soraya Thronicke, reported by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Candidate Soraya Thronicke, 49, is a senator from Mato Grosso do Sul and was born in Dourados (MS). She will have as deputy Marcos Cintra, 76, a university professor, born in São Paulo (SP).

The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) made official the registration of Vera Lucia Salgado, whose rapporteur is also Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. Born in Inajá (PE), Vera Lúcia, 54, will have as her deputy Raquel Tremembé, 39, indigenous and elementary school teacher, born in Vargem Grande (MA).

The records took place after the approval of the respective names in the party conventions held by the legends. The data are sent via CANdex, a system developed by the Electoral Justice exclusively for the registration of minutes of party conventions and requests for registration of candidacies.

public information

Voters and voters can follow the progress of registrations through the system DisclosesCandAccounts, on each candidate’s page. Developed by the TSE, the tool presents detailed information about each of them, such as criminal certificates and declaration of assets.

The system also allows consulting the rendering of accounts with the collection and expenses during the campaign. Anyone can access the system through the tab Voter and Electionslocated on the top bar of the TSE Portal, then click on Elections 2022 and DiscloseCandAccounts.

registration process

Applications for presidential candidacy must be requested from the TSE and registrations for other contested positions must be made to the TREs. The rules are set out in TSE Resolution No. 23,609/2019. The request will be processed in the Electronic Judicial Process (PJe), under the Class Registration of Candidacy (RCand).

According to the calendar, September 12, 20 days before the date of the first round, is the deadline for all candidacy registration requests – and any appeals arising from the process – to have been duly processed, examined and judged by the respective courts. electoral.

EM/MM/CM

Related processes:

Rcand 0600716-03 (Ciro Gomes)

Rcand 0600661-52 (Felipe D’Avila)

Rcand 0600729-02 (Jair Bolsonaro)

Rcand 0600766-29 (José Maria Eymael)

Rcand 0600650-23 (Léo Péricles)

Rcand 0600696-12 (Lula)

Rcand 0600638-09 (Pablo Marçal)

Rcand 0600761-07 (Roberto Jefferson)

Rcand 0600692-72 (Simone Tebet)

Rcand 0600635-54 (Sofia Manzano)

Rcand 0600753-30 (Soraya Thronicke)

Rcand 0600693-57 (Vera Lúcia)

Read more:

07.27.2022 – Discover the step-by-step process for registering a candidacy in Election 2022