Ultraleve crashes into a house in Barra da Tijuca and two people are injured; video

An ultralight aircraft crashed into a residence in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, on the afternoon of this Monday, 15th. Two people on board, male, were injured.

According to the Fire Department informed the Earththe corporation was called around 3:30 pm to attend to the occurrence of an aircraft crash, in the Santa Mônica Jardins condominium, located on Avenida das Américas.

According to firefighters, the aircraft hit the roof of the residence and then crashed into the backyard of the property. Images circulating on social media show that the ultralight crashed into the grassy area near the house's pool.







Ultralight crashes on house in Barra da Tijuca and two people are injured Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Two male victims who were on the aircraft were rescued by firefighters, one of them without seriousness and the other with moderate injuries. The corporation awaits the return of the ambulance to identify the victims.

In a note sent to the portal, the direction of the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, where the victims were referred, informs that the patients are stable.

The cause of the accident is still to be determined.