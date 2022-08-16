Ultralight crash on house in Barra da Tijuca leaves two injured | Rio de Janeiro

One ultralight crashed on a house in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, on Monday afternoon (15). At two people on board, including the pilot, were injured..

The aircraft with the PU-SPX prefix fell on a grassy area near the pool of the house, after hitting and destroying part of the roof, as shown by aerial images taken by Globocop. The ultralight stopped upside down.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

There is no information about the cause of the accident.

1 of 4 Firefighters help the pilot of the ultralight that crashed at home in Barra — Photo: Allan Cavalcante/TV Globo Firefighters help the pilot of the ultralight that crashed at home in Barra — Photo: Allan Cavalcante/TV Globo

A video shows a man lying on the floor, conscious, with head injuries, being rescued. He was identified as pilot Milton Augusto Loureiro Junior, 77, who owns the aircraft. The other crew member was Mauro Eduardo de Souza e Silva, 55 years old.

Firefighters from Barra barracks took the injured to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital. According to the corporation, one of the rescued had minor injuries and the other is in an intermediate condition. The house is on Rua Josué de Castro, inside the Santa Mônica Residências condominium.

House Committee had expressed concern in September

The Civil Defense and Protection Commission (CPDC) of the City Council of Rio said after the accident that it will request a meeting with representatives of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

“It is regrettable and sad that aircraft continue to fly over densely populated condominiums in Barra da Tijuca. We had already reported to the Public Ministry, in September last year, the increase in the number of helicopter flights over condominiums, in flagrant deviation from This accident today is an announced disaster and could have had much greater dimensions, with victims on land, if the ultralight had crashed into a resident’s house – said councilor Dr. Carlos Eduardo, who presides over the commission.

In the letter, sent by the Civil Defense and Protection Commission to the MP in September 2021 – which was also addressed to Infraero, the Air Space Control Department (DECEA), the Mayor, Councilor Carlo Caiado, and other commissions of the House, – the CPDC asked:

1) opening of an inquiry to investigate complaints from residents of Barra;

2) the immediate suspension of the flight of aircraft over the condominiums;

3) the immediate suspension of flights at unauthorized heights;

4) the due punishment of managers responsible for infractions that put the lives of civilians at risk, given the great potential for accidents with loss of innocent lives.

2 of 4 Ultraleve hit the roof and fell face down in the backyard of a house in Barra — Photo: Reproduction Ultralight crashed into the roof and fell facedown in the backyard of a house in Barra — Photo: Reproduction

3 of 4 Ultralight hit the roof of the house before falling beside the pool — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ultralight crashed into the roof of the house before falling beside the pool — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo