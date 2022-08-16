Urinary infection? Know the signs and learn how to treat them correctly.

Photo: Disclosure

Pain when peeing and urinary incontinence are among the symptoms of the disease

There are several reasons that lead to the emergence of urinary infection. The disease that affects parts of the urinary system such as kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra causes a lot of discomfort because of pain and burning when urinating in addition to urinary urgency (several trips to the bathroom to pee). It can also lead to high fever (higher than 38ºC), low back pain and even chills.

According to information from the Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN), women tend to be more vulnerable to the problem. The reason, the female anatomy. Men have a greater length of the urethra and women a smaller one, in addition to the greater proximity between the vagina and the anus. But, it is important to remember that men are also affected.

Between 70% and 85% of the cases, the urinary infection is caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli, being characterized as a great part of the bacterial causes. However, it can also be caused by fungi.

How is a urinary tract infection diagnosed?

Faced with the patient’s clinical complaints, the doctor asks for clinical examinations that should or should not confirm the disease. When the infection is in the bladder (cystitis), routine urine tests, urine culture (diagnosis defining test), and antibiogram are requested. These last two tests are responsible for revealing which bacterium is causing the infection in the patient, and from there, defining which antibiotic it is sensitive to.

Already in cases of pyelonephritis (infectious inflammatory disease of the kidneys), which usually occurs when bacteria present in the urinary tract travel up the ureters and reach one or both organs, further tests may be necessary. Imaging tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and computed tomography can help to close the specialist’s diagnosis.

Know the risk factors

Women who are in menopause, lack of proper hygiene before and after sexual intercourse and other factors can be considered to be at greater risk for developing urinary tract infection. Among the main ones listed are:

* Menopause;

* Renal calculus (kidney stone);

* History of urological procedures;

* Urine retention or urinary incontinence;

* Diabetes mellitus;

* Women;

* Inadequate hygiene

IT IS It is important to remember that, according to a specialist, cystitis that is not treated correctly can progress to pyelonephritis.

How to avoid urinary tract infection

To prevent urinary tract infection, the first and perhaps the simplest recommendation of all is to drink plenty of water and not stop going to the bathroom as soon as you feel like peeing. Ingesting fluids often makes you feel the need to go to the bathroom more often and this prevents the bacteria from staying longer in your body.

Urinating right after intercourse is also important. Pee “washes” the urethra preventing bacteria that have come into contact with the body during the act from remaining in the body.

Always washing your hands before and after going to the bathroom is also essential. In case of any of the symptoms that lead to suspicion of a UTI, it is important to see a doctor so that the correct diagnosis and treatment can be made. Never take medication on your own. This can exacerbate the problem.