US futures slightly lower on Walmart balance sheet; american industry and more market affairs today

New York index futures operate with slight losses on the morning of this Tuesday (16) after rising the day before. Investors anxiously await the results of Walmart, which serves as a thermometer of consumption in the United States, although the result does not reflect recent indicators of a decline in inflation and activity, which reinforced bets on a less aggressive tightening of American interest.

Retailer Target and Lowe’s will release quarterly results tomorrow.

In indicators, stocks should reflect the release of data on new home construction (9:30 am) and of industrial production for July (10:15 am) in the US.

In addition, investors will also be attentive to the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed) July meeting, which will be released tomorrow (17) and may give more clues on how the central bank will increase rates to control inflation going forward.

Asia-Pacific stocks closed with no clear direction on Tuesday, with strong rallies in Chinese real estate companies and Australian mining companies being offset by weak markets in Japan and Hong Kong.

In Brazil, strong flows of funds support the B3, limiting the dollar’s advance, while future interest rates reduce premiums, adjusting to the end of the cycle of high Selic rates and a new drop in gasoline.

United States

US futures indexes operate slightly lower this morning (16), with investors awaiting the release of Walmart’s results and industrial production data.

The day before, markets rallied and turned positive as consumer staples, communications services and consumer discretionary stocks rose, extending the recent rally amid optimism. in investors that the Federal Reserve can get a soft landing for the economy.

the income of the ten-year US bond – global benchmark for investment decisions – fell On the eve, after China’s central bank cut surprisingly important loan rates for foment demand after the economy unexpectedly slowed in July.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.08%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.17%

Nasdaq Futures (USA), -0.18%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed in today’s session (16), with strong increases in Chinese real estate companies and Australian mining companies being offset by weak markets in Japan and Hong Kong.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.58% to 7,064.3 as major miners posted strong gains led by BHP’s 4.09% rise after the company posted its highest profit in 11 years.

Japanese stocks were awash in a red sea. Nissan, Honda and Mitsubishi are down about 1% each.

Meanwhile, shares of Chinese real estate companies soared after the Chinese government’s pledge to guarantee bonds. Beijing told state-run China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd. to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by “model private entrepreneurs”, including Hong Kong-listed Longfor Group.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.05%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.01%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.05%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.22%

Europe

European markets operate higher on Tuesday, looking to take advantage of the positive momentum seen at the end of last week.

The Eurozone trade balance recorded a deficit of 24.6 billion euros, above the consensus deficit of 20 billion euros.

Also highlighted, the index of economic expectations in Germany fell from -53.8 points in July to -55.3 points in August, according to a survey released by the German institute ZEW. The result frustrated the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted an increase in the indicator this month, at -51 points. The current conditions index measured by the ZEW dropped from -45.8 to -47.6 points in the same period.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.35%

DAX (Germany), +0.81%

CAC 40 (France), +0.35%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.44%

commodities

Crude prices fell, extending yesterday’s losses, as weak economic data from China, the world’s biggest oil importer, stoked fresh concerns about a possible global recession that could affect energy demand.

WTI crude, -1.06% at $88.46 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.31% at $93.85 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 0.28% to 720.50 yuan, equivalent to US$106.10

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.21% to $24,006.72 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Tuesday (16) the industrial production in the United States for July comes out. the consensus Refinitiv forecasts an increase of 0.3% compared to the previous month. In addition to industry data, there are data on real estate and oil stocks in the country.

Brazil

8:00 am: Weekly IPC-S Index

11 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, has a meeting with representatives of the US Department of the Treasury (closed to the press)

7:00 pm: Inauguration of Ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Enrique Ricardo Lewandowski in the positions of president and vice-president of the TSE

USA

9:30 am: Construction of new houses in July

10:15 am: July industrial production, with Refinitiv consensus pointing to a monthly increase of 0.3% compared to June

17:30: Oil inventories (API) weekly

3. Lula leads presidential race with 44%, according to Ipec poll

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the dispute for the Planalto Palace one day before the start of the official campaign period and less than two months before the polls. This is what a survey carried out by Ipec, released on Monday night (15) shows.

According to the survey, carried out between the 12th and 14th of August, PT has 44% of voting intentions in a stimulated scenario of the first round. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, appears with 32%.

Electoral Justice receives 28 thousand registrations of candidacy for the elections

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The deadline for receiving records ended at 19:00 yesterday. The numbers are not yet consolidated and may be updated again.

At the end of the term, 12 registrations of candidates for the Presidency were received; vice president (12); governor (223); lieutenant governor (223); senator (231); 1st Alternate Senator (232); 2nd alternate senator (233); Federal Deputy (10,258); State Deputy (16,161) and District Deputy (591).

Taxi Assistance begins to be paid today

About 245,000 taxi drivers receive today (16) the first two installments of the Taxist Aid, an emergency benefit to compensate for the increase in fuel prices this year. As each installment is equivalent to R$ 1 thousand, each driver will receive R$ 2 thousand this month.

4. Covid

Last Monday (15), Brazil recorded 155 deaths and 5,493 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 209, a reduction of 2% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 20,354, which represents a decrease of 38% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,608,333, equivalent to 78.95% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,369,043 people, which represents 83.96% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,125,829 people, or 47.07% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

CSN (CSNA3), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, recorded a net income of R$ 369 million in the second quarter of 2022, a number 93% lower than the R$ 5.5 billion in the same period of the immediately previous year.

The decline in profit takes place at the same time that net revenue fell 31%, reaching R$ 10.5 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dropped 68% to R$3.2 billion.

CSN Mining (CMIN3)

CSN Mineração (CMIN3) recorded net income of R$ 826 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a figure 66.9% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the mining company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$907 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 82% compared to 2Q21.

Holding Itaúsa reported recurring net income of R$3.018 billion in 2Q22, up 5.5% year-on-year. Return on equity (ROE) fell 1.1 percentage points to 18%. Total assets stood at R$75.802 billion, up 9.2% year-on-year, with net debt falling 10.1% to R$3.867 billion. Shareholders’ equity was R$61.112 billion, up 10.4%. Inter & Co (INBR31) Inter & Co (INBR31) reported net income of R$15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing a loss of R$30.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year. Total gross revenue totaled R$ 1.5 billion between April and June this year, a growth of 129% year-on-year.

Nubank (NYSE:NU; B3:NUBR33)

Nubank (NYSE:NU; B3:NUBR33) reported adjusted net income of $17 million. The figure represents an increase of 3.03% in relation to the R$ 16.5 million obtained in the same period last year.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

