Use little, loot a lot? App guarantees up to R$ 270.00 in FEW minutes, see how it works

Nowadays, who wouldn’t want to make money online? Even more without having to make effort or investment? According to Brazilian youtubers, this is the proposal of the Dots Connect application. According to influencers, the app guarantees withdrawals of up to R$270 in “a few minutes”. Digital influencers also claim that anyone can “use a little and get a lot”. The promises, as usual, caught the attention of many people.

However, followers should beware. After all, countless gaming and task apps actually fail to deliver on their payment promises. Worse still, they hide pyramid schemes and virtual scams. Therefore, distrusting the promises of Brazilian youtubers is always a good deal. So, check out our review of Dots Connect below and see if the app is trustworthy.

Dots Connect – Discover the app that guarantees withdrawals in minutes

The Dots Connect app, first and foremost, is only available on the Play Store. The app, therefore, only works on mobile phones with the Android operating system. Quite famous with the international audience, the application has just been made available in Brazil. It currently has around 100,000 active users. Although it is developed by an international company, the platform is also available in Portuguese.

How to make money on Dots Connect?

To earn money on Dots Connect, there is no secret: users must play the platform game. The name “Dots Connect” can be translated (literally) as “connect the dots”. Therefore, the game is a simple matching game. In it, users must connect dots of identical colors, draw lines, and eventually eliminate them from the screen.

One of the differentials of the game is the fact that it has more than a thousand levels to be overcome. Unfortunately, the app’s official page fails to provide its minimum withdrawal amount and corresponding score. As the app is international, payments are made via PayPal. In other words, users cannot withdraw within minutes. International transfers typically take 24 hours to 7 business days to clear.

Is Dots Connect Trustworthy? Does the app really guarantee withdrawals?

As we mentioned earlier, Dots Connect has just arrived in Brazil. Therefore, there are still no national user reviews on the Play Store. Without these comments, it’s impossible to know if the app keeps its promises to pay. Traditional subscribers have nothing to gain from spreading fraudulent platforms – unlike youtubers, who profit from referral links. In short, our recommendation is to wait for the release of the comments to try your luck on the platform.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Check out another option to profit on the internet

If the option mentioned above is not attractive to you, there is the possibility of making money with paid survey applications. In these apps, users profit by answering simple questions.

These questionnaires, most of the time, involve pre-determined consumption habits or products. Therefore, to earn money, users only need to respond to surveys with care and sincerity.

The most famous in the area are PiniOn and Google Opinion Rewards. To download, just access the official website of the applications and follow the instructions.

