USP is the best Ibero-American university in the Academic Ranking of World Universities – Jornal da USP

USP is one of the 150 best universities in the world according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2022 (ARWU), released on August 15 by the Chinese consultancy Shanghai Ranking Consultancy. The ranking evaluated more than 2,500 institutions and ranked the best one thousand.

Harvard held the top spot for the 20th year in a row, followed by Stanford. With the exception of the English universities of Cambridge (4th position) and Oxford (7th position), all the other institutions that occupy the top ten places are North American.

The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects evaluated more than 5 thousand universities, in 54 areas of concentration

Among the Brazilian companies, in addition to USP, are the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in the 301-400 group, and the São Paulo State University Júlio de Mesquita Filho (Unesp), in the 401-500 group, tied with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS). In all, 21 Brazilian universities appear on the list.

Published since 2003, the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) is considered one of the forerunners of the rankings College students. The ranking uses six indicators to assess institutions, including the number of Nobel Prize-winning alumni and faculty, number of most cited researchers, number of articles published in impact journals, number of articles indexed in the Science Citation Index – Expanded and in the Social Sciences Citation Index and per capita research performance relative to the size of the institution.