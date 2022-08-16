Vaccine against Covid: United Kingdom is the 1st country to approve immunization against the omicron variant | vaccines

The UK has become the first country to approve a dual vaccine, which fights the original Covid-19 virus and the newer omicron variant.

The updated vaccine will offer better protection against the latest versions of the new coronavirus. Manufacturer Moderna said it could start supplying doses in the coming weeks.

Health officials stress that people should take any boosters, as all vaccines offer protection.

The original vaccines used in the pandemic were designed to train the body to fight the first form of the virus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

Since then, the novel coronavirus has mutated substantially, with an influx of new variants that can evade some of our immune defenses. They caused major outbreaks all over the world.

Moderna’s vaccine targets both the original strain and the first omicron variant (BA.1). It is known as a bivalent vaccine, because it aims to fight two forms of covid.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency evaluated the tests and approved the vaccine for use in adults.

June Raine, executive director of the regulatory agency, said: “The first generation of vaccines against Covid-19 continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharp tool in our arsenal to help us protect ourselves from disease as the virus continues to evolve.”

The results of tests done on 437 people showed that the updated vaccine is safe and gives better immune protection against the newer variants.

The levels of antibodies that were able to adhere and deactivate the omicron (BA.1) were higher in people who received the new vaccine. Tests against newer variants of the omicron (BA.4 and BA.5) have also been shown to have higher levels of protection with the updated vaccine.

However, it is uncertain what we will face in the coming months and how the updated vaccine will perform.

Stéphane Bancel, executive director of Moderna, said he was “delighted” with the vaccine’s approval.

He said: “This represents the first authorization of a bivalent vaccine containing an omicron. This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter the winter months.”

In the UK, health and social care workers will receive some reinforcement; people aged 50 and over; caregivers over 16 years of age; people over age 5 whose health puts them at greater risk (this includes pregnant women; and people over age 5 who share a home with someone with a weakened immune system.

Originally, people between the ages of 50 and 65 would not be immunized. However, the immunization campaign has been scaled up due to the rapid spread of variants, uncertainty as to whether the virus will mutate, and the expectation that we will be more social this winter than in previous years – giving the virus more of a chance to spread.

Moderna isn’t the only company updating its vaccines. Pfizer has also been developing immunizations to combat the micron.