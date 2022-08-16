Vibra (VBBR3) profits BRL 707 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 85.1% year-on-year

Vibra (VBBR3) recorded net income of R$ 707 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 85.1% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Monday (15).

The result, however, was below the projections of analysts in research by Refinitiv, who estimated a profit of R$ 761 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$1.612 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 58.3% compared to 2Q21. The number was also above market expectations, of R$ 1.43 billion.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled R$ 47.1 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 62.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) reached 3.4% between April and June, down 0.1 percentage point (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

Sales volume increased by 2.5% on a quarterly basis, reflecting higher sales of diesel (+6.2%), Otto cycle (+1.2%) and fuel oil (+2, 1%), partially offset by lower sales of coke -37.9% and jet fuel -2.6%.

The net financial result was negative by R$614 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 741.1% over the financial losses recorded in the same stage of 2021.

Gross profit reached BRL 2.659 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 108.9% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 5.6% in 2Q22, up 1.2 pp against the margin of 2Q21.

The company attributes the performance mainly to “greater gains from product inventories, pass-throughs in the price of CBIOS costs and higher average sales margins, also due to the higher consumption of working capital in the period, given the strong price increases of product costs. ”.

Adjusted operating expenses totaled R$592 million in 2Q22, a growth of 30.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 13.295 billion, an increase of 100.4% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was 2.4 times in June/22, up 1 pp compared to the same period in 2021.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related