Video: PM fires rubber shots and throws tire at man in Juiz de Fora – Gerais

The policeman took place last Sunday (14/8), in the Vila Esperana II neighborhood, North Zone of Juiz de Fora. (photo: Monitoring/Playback Cameras) Two videos that show a violent police approach in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, won social media. Residents of the Vila Esperana II neighborhood – where the police action took place last Sunday (8/14) – were outraged and set fire to a public transport bus as a form of protest. Six people were arrested. One of the individuals approached is hit with a tire by one of the military and faints.

State of Mines tries to contact the residents who witnessed the arrival and the action of the police at the scene. As determined by TV Alterosa, witnesses confirm that the approach was, in fact, aggressive. Otries to contact the residents who witnessed the arrival and the action of the police at the scene. The report had access to images from two monitoring cameras that show when two vehicles arrive at the scene. At 3:47 pm, the MPs, just after getting out of the car, point guns at four men who were on the sidewalk. Even without offering resistance, one of them is shot with a rubber bullet and falls to the ground.

Then, a woman in a blue dress, who was inside the property, appears on the street. She appears to be distressed, remains with her arms partially raised. On the other side of the sidewalk, an MP shoots towards the upper part of the house, but it is not possible to see in the images what, exactly, he was aiming at. Meanwhile, the woman continues to look desperate, gesturing to the police in the middle of the street.

Subsequently, one of the men who were on the sidewalk was immobilized on the ground, handcuffed and taken to the police car. On the way to the patrol car, he falls, and is kicked by a police officer. Finally, the boy placed inside the vehicle.

In a second video, at 4:02 pm, another man is pulled by the arm by one of the MPs. Then another police officer throws a tire in his face. With the impact of the blow, the boy faints and falls. A child witnesses the entire scene. occurrence record

According to the police report, the military reports that they were threatened. “You are going to die. Who’s in charge now? If you pass by here again, we will shoot you.” These would have been, according to the PM, some of the threats received.

According to the incident, the verbal assaults took place after the police charged a car for a delayed document. The car, however, had already been removed the day before precisely because the documentation was not up to date.

Military Police speak out

In a statement, the Military Police said this afternoon that it carried out several operations in the region. Among them, four search and seizure warrants were executed. Read the full: “The persistent criminals in that area, unhappy with these operations, harassed and surrounded a vehicle that was carrying out ordinary patrols around the place. In view of this situation, support to proceed with the approach was requested. After the arrival (of the reinforcement), one of the individuals took his hand around his waist, requiring the use of an instrument with less offensive potential.



We emphasize that the police will continue their actions and operations in the locality. In addition, the police always work transparently and we are available for any clarification.”