Video shows angry man breaking Gol plane seats; watch the images – Prisma





A deranged, out-of-control passenger. In the images, he screams and, with a sequence of kicks and stomps, destroys the side table for meals. The front seat was also damaged.

A crew member of Gol Linhas Aéreas watches the attack of fury.

As soon as the table’s metal frame comes loose, the crewman rushes to remove the object from the man’s close, after all, the object could cause injuries.

The confusion is only alleviated with the arrival of the Federal Police.

After the agent’s intervention, passengers were outraged by the fury and revolted against the man. “Tramp,” shouts a woman. “Go, ‘man'”, says another woman, in a tone of irony.

With the agglomeration, it is possible to hear an announcement from the crew: “Gentlemen passengers, we kindly ask you to leave the aisle free”.





According to the blog, the passenger boarded with a bottle that appeared to be water. Along the way, he fell asleep and reportedly started drooling.

A passenger who was close to the man called the crew, who tried to wake him, without success.

The flight attendants searched for doctors on board. Three volunteered. And they came to the conclusion that they should inject glucose into the man’s vein. It was at that moment that the passenger woke up, startled, by the sting of the syringe.

In one of the videos it is possible to hear him trying to justify himself to the federal police: “They stuck a needle in me without my knowing it”.

It is not known whether the passenger was under the influence of alcohol, as other passengers suspected.

It is not uncommon for passengers on long connections to faint on board, due to staying too long without food. The crew’s procedure in these cases is to look for doctors on board. It is unknown if this was the specific situation of the man aboard Flight G3-1556.



Gol Linhas Aéreas issued a note to the blog:



“Regarding the incident on board flight 1556 CGH – REC, between Congonhas (CGH) and Recife (REC), which took place on Sunday night (08/14), GOL informs that the Customer was restrained by the crew and the Federal Police was activated to accompany the disembarkation through the back door. All actions and procedures adopted by the Company were taken with a focus on the Safety of Commissioners and Customers”.