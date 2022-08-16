Virginia Fonseca earns BRL 17 million from perfume sales in 90 days

Entrepreneur and digital influencer Virginia Fonseca, 23, has been reaping the rewards of her company WePink, launched in September last year. At the end of March this year, she launched the perfume “VF” and has already achieved considerable revenue in 90 days. In the same month, the brand had already sold R$ 1 million worth of products in just 9 hours.

In the three months, 110 thousand units of the product were sold for R$ 199, which represents an average of 1,200 perfumes per day and yielding a turnover of R$ 17.4 million, as revealed by Virginia to Forbes Brazil.

“We billed that number with a single perfume that people didn’t even smell,” Virginia joked in an interview.

Such success is also reflected by her presence on social networks, which she takes advantage of to monetize, whether with third-party advertising or her own brand: she has almost 39 million followers on Instagram and 11.1 million subscribers to her YouTube channel.

Launched 11 months ago, WePink started with a skincare line and today it already has 11 products, mainly body and hair care, covered in sales success. The newest “VF” product, which made Virginia and her partner Samara Pink a millionaire, debuted only on March 26th.

Virginia Fonseca published a photo with the fragrance on launch day, in March Image: Playback / Instagram @virginia

According to the businesswoman, what sets the perfume apart is its formula: “The Brazilian market works with 13 to 15% of essence in its perfumes, and we have 25% in the composition”, explained Virgina.

In the coming weeks the brand will launch the products “The Oil” and “Body Cream”, both intended for the body, but there will still be other launches scheduled for this year. “In addition to skincare and perfumery, this year we will have the launch of our own makeup line”, delivered Virginia Fonseca.