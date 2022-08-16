Virginia Fonseca earns R$ 17 million with new perfume

Even if you don’t follow the digital influencer Virginia Fonseca, It is undeniable that the young woman is an internet phenomenon. The numbers prove it: almost 39 million followers on Instagram and 11 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

The strength of engagement, of course, also translates into monetization – which the influencer takes advantage of not only with actions with other companies, but for her own beauty brand, the WePink.

Launched in September last year, the line that started with skincare and now has 11 products, including body and hair care, is a success in terms of sales. The most recent of these is the women’s perfume “VF”, which debuted in March. In just three months, 110,000 units were sold – an average of more than 1,200 per day.

This product alone brought Virginia and her partner, Samara Pink, a revenue of R$ 17.4 million in 90 daysreveals the influencer exclusively to Forbes. It was sold at R$199.00 only on the brand’s ecommerce platform.

“We billed that number with a single perfume that people didn’t even smell,” he jokes.

According to the businesswomen, the biggest difference is in the product formula. “The Brazilian market works with 13 to 15% of essence in its perfumes, and we have 25% in the composition”, says Virginia.

The expressive result of this launch repeats the pattern established by the brand since it was born. At the end of last year, the influencer had already told that WePink’s debut product, a facial serum, had earned R$ 10 million in the first month of sales.

There were 100,000 units of Serum 10 in 1 sold over 30 days, 30,000 of them in the first four hours alone (the equivalent of 125 products per minute). At the time, Virginia Fonseca claimed that the revenue raised was more than double the initial investment she made in the company, of R$3 million.

Disclosure

In the coming weeks, WePink will launch The Oil and Body Cream products, both intended for the body. But that’s not all the brand has planned for 2022. “In addition to skincare and perfumery, this year we will have the launch of our own makeup line”, says the influencer and businesswoman.