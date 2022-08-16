Viviane Moura suffers a stroke and is admitted to a hospital in Teresina

The candidate for federal deputy Viviane Moura (Solidarity) was hospitalized this Sunday (14) in a private hospital. Viviane suffered a Hemorrhagic Cerebrovascular Accident (CVA) after a seizure, and is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the medical bulletin, signed by Dr. Avelar Alves and Dr. Igor Denizarde Bacelar Marques, Viviane Moura was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (14), and presents an improvement in her neurological condition, conscious, with spontaneous breathing and without the need for surgery.

The information was confirmed at 11 am on Monday (15).

Viviane Moura is a pre-candidate for federal deputy for Solidarity.

Viviane Moura was underwent surgery last Monday (8) after being diagnosed with endometriosis. She was discharged on Wednesday (10), and was resting at home.

Viviane Moura was for seven years superintendent of the PPP program of the Government of the State of Piauí, the Superintendence of Partnerships and Concessions (Suparc-PI). Prior to that, he was president of AgespisaSecretary of Cities, Municipal Secretary of Land Regularization of Teresina and legal director of codevasf in Brasilia.

Campaign activities continue normally, carried out by community leaders, politicians and representatives. Viviane remains one of the most remembered candidates in spontaneous polls.

Check medical bulletin below:

Medical bulletin. Credit: Disclosure.

With information from the consultancy

