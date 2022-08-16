Wall Street resumes Russian bond trading amid war

Several major Wall Street banks have started offering to facilitate Russian debt trades in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets deemed toxic by the West.

Most U.S. and European banks pulled back from the Russian market in June after the Treasury Department banned U.S. investors from buying any Russian bonds as part of economic sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine, according to a report. investor holding Russian bonds and two bank sources.

Following the department’s subsequent guidelines in July that allowed U.S. holders to reduce their holdings, Wall Street’s biggest firms cautiously returned to the Russian government and corporate bond market, according to emails, client notes and other communications from six banks, as well as interviews with the sources.

Banks that are on the market now include JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Barclays Plc and Jefferies Financial Group Inc, the documents show.

About $40 billion worth of Russian sovereign bonds were in circulation before Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February. About half were held by foreign funds. Many investors were stuck with Russian assets as their value plummeted, buyers disappeared and sanctions made trading difficult.

Since then, regulators have taken steps to help ease investor pain.

The Treasury provided further guidance on July 22 to help settle Russian bond default insurance payments. It also clarified that banks could facilitate, clear and settle Russian bond transactions if it would help US holders reduce their positions.

Separately, European regulators have also eased rules to allow investors to trade Russian assets, allowing them to place them in so-called “side pockets,” or special-purpose compartments, on a case-by-case basis.

The price of some Russian bonds has jumped along with renewed trading activity since late July. This could make the deals more attractive to investors and also help companies that have sold Russian default protection.

Some banks are offering to trade Russian sovereign and corporate bonds, and some are offering to facilitate trading in ruble- and dollar-denominated bonds, according to the documents and the investor who holds Russian bonds. But they are also demanding additional documents from customers and remain risk averse.

Approaches also differ between banks. In some cases, for example, banks are offering clients help to divest their holdings, as well as other types of deals that would reduce exposure to Russian assets, while others are limiting deals to just disposing of the assets.