Walmart profits US$ 5.15 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022, up 20.3% and above expectations; stocks go up

Walmart (WALM34) reported net income of US$ 5.15 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), up 20.3% from the same period last year, the retailer said this Tuesday morning (16). ). Adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, up from the consensus of $1.62.

The company’s shares rose 3.45%, quoted at US$ 137.17, in the American pre-market, around 8:30 am (Brasilia time) this Tuesday (16).

Net revenue, in turn, totaled US$ 152.86 billion between April and June this year, an increase of 8.4% year-on-year. The result came above the US$ 150.81 billion expected by the market consensus.

Walmart USA’s same store sales (SSS) grew 6.5% in the second quarter, excluding fuel, compared to the same period last year. The result was higher than the 5.9% growth that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.

While e-commerce sales increased by 12% compared to the same period last year.

The retailer reiterated its forecast for the second half of the year. He expects Walmart’s US same-store sales to grow about 3%, excluding fuel, in the second half of the year, or about 4% for the full year. In addition, he anticipated that adjusted earnings per share will fall between 9% and 11% for the full year.

