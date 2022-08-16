Wanessa Camargo x Deborah Secco: singer speaks about controversy on TV that involved Dado Dolabella

After Deborah Secco explained herself, it was Wanessa Camargo’s turn to come out publicly about the controversy created between the two during the “Altas Horas” last Saturday (13). The actress was filmed while shooting looks that were interpreted as judgmental towards the singer, as they have a history in the past because of Dado Dolabella.with whom the popstar rekindled the relationship recently.

On Instagram, Wanessa republished Deborah’s clarification and chorused the global’s statement. “There was nothing more than that, people! There’s a crowd talking about things that have nothing to do with it!“, assured the singer.

+ Remember Wanessa and Dado’s first relationship

Wanessa also confirmed Deborah’s version that she was about to get tangled up in the camera wires. “I really was about to fall there (laughs). It was real”, she said. Finally, the singer still tore praise for the actress. “I’m also a big fan of yours, I think you’re awesome and I admire you a lot! Thank you for the words and we are together always!“, he finished.

DEBORAH SECCO HAD FUN WITH MEME WITH WANESSA CAMARGO

Deborah reacted with good humor to the memes created over her expression during “Altas Horas”, but despite having fun with the jokes, He also made sure to clear up any misunderstandings.

“Wanessa was there, goddess, singing and I was seeing the camera doing a 360º on her, I saw that the thread was on the floor, Wanessa is walking backwards, she is almost hooking her foot on the thread, I get a little distressed and I stay there traveling in that, with a face of ‘oh my God, it’s going to hook’. When I see that the camera is on me, I smile to try to disguise the undisguised “, she described.

The actress also asked: “Stop creating things of the past, people, for God’s sake!“. And he guaranteed: “I adore Wanessa, I’m a fan, I want her to be happy no matter what. Please, it was just a meme, funny, even, hilarious, priceless, but there’s nothing like you guys are freaking out about.”