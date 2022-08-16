







Wanessa returns praise to Deborah Secco after ‘crossed’ expression on the show:

Singer Wanessa returned the praise she received from actress Deborah Secco, by clarifying the reason for her “crossed-over” expression during the program High hoursfrom Globo, last Saturday, 13. The actress’s tense look drew attention and generated many memes, but she assured that it was nothing more than a concern.

The scene raised the suspicion that there had been a tense atmosphere during the recording of the program, because of an alleged friction in the 2000s. Rumors at the time indicated that Dado Dolabella had betrayed Deborah Secco with Wanessa.

On her Instagram profile, Deborah stated that there was no disagreement. In fact, she was worried about a wire on the stage floor that could trip Wanessa.







Audience noticed Deborah’s not discreet look against Wanessa Photo: Playback/TV

“By the way, I love Wanessa, I’m Wanessa’s fan and I want her to be happy, no matter what. Please, it was just a meme. Priceless and hilarious. There’s nothing like what you’re talking about”, he said.

Wanessa also went public to confirm the actress’ version.

“I really was about to fall there. It was real,” said the singer, who returned Deborah’s praise. “I’m also a huge fan, I think you f*ck and I admire you so much! Thank you for the words, we’re always together!”, she said.