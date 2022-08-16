‘We are closing the siege so that other banks do not take our customers’

With around 80 million customers and growing, Banco do Brasil is mindful of its market position. A year and four months into the presidency of the institution, Fausto Ribeiro believes that part of the formula that led to the biggest quarterly result in the bank’s history came from a vision that seeks, in short, to prevent customers from leaving just to earn higher fees. in isolated products.

“When looking at the risk-adjusted return (RAR), in the past, we stopped doing some trades,” he told the Estadão/Broadcast, in an interview given at the São Paulo headquarters of the public bank. “If I let him (customer) be approached by another bank, I open a risky window. We try to close the siege.”

The president of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro. Photograph: Alan Santos/PR

With the growing profit, investors often test BB on possible increases in the distribution of dividends. This year, the government joined the chorus. BB said no, and Ribeiro denies pressure. “There was never any pressure from the government to pay more dividends. There is complete independence.”

The executive highlights that the relationship with competitors is great, despite market rivalry – and sometimes opposing positions. This extends to Caixa, which has been chaired by Daniella Marques since June. “We are banks, and naturally we compete. The important thing is to be cordial and respectful.”

For the market, the bank’s main mission is to maintain profitability above the 20% shown in the second quarter. Ribeiro has said that this is possible thanks to both BB’s cautious stance and the strength of agribusiness, in which he has a comfortable leadership. “The market has underestimated (the bank) for a long time. I’ve been saying that Banco do Brasil is a storehouse of superstars”, says he, who has worked at the institution for 34 years.

See below the main excerpts from the interview.

You said that BB should seek more partners abroad. Are there already discussions?

To expand the business, we need to have options. There is a number from the Central Bank, that there are US$ 204 billion declared by Brazilians abroad, in assets. Look at the size of this market. Setting up a qualified consultancy abroad requires time and investment. Who has it ready? Big players: JPMorgan, Principal, UBS itself. As we had a partnership with UBS, we asked them to open the door for us in the American market. But the idea is not to have exclusivity. First, we are going to design the process with UBS, and with experience, we open the door.

Everyone is trying to solve this via acquisitions. BB not?

We already have our bank, which has the door with Brazilian businessmen. What do investors need? From a bank, from the brokerage, which is BB Securities, and from an advisory.

How is the search for a partner for BB Asset going?

We have the strategy of finding a strategic partner, of international size, to have faster reactions, which can improve management in terms of tools, bring technology and this internationalization. The process has advanced, and (the result) should be out by the end of the year.

Banks have said they don’t see any scares in the credit quality of large companies, but we see some struggling. Does BB care?

There’s nothing serious. The bad phase was already, at the time of the large construction companies, which made the banks retreat. In the others, the bank made a very tight deal: we have the cash flow, we do the payroll. The company doesn’t open the door if you don’t give it credit, and we then try to bring it into the ecosystem. In agribusiness it’s the same thing, commodities are up there. It puts pressure on inflation, but Brazil generates tremendous wealth, our trade balance is great. This is a good sign, and at some point it will serve to alleviate pressures. And on the other hand, it capitalizes on farmers.

And can the bank sell more products to him?

The capitalized farmer expands his production area, invests in equipment and can seek production alternatives. He buys a house, car. When we started management, we changed some concepts. When looking at the risk-adjusted return (RAR), in the past, we stopped doing some trades. Some seem to bring less profitability, but the farmer also buys machines, resells them, pays wages, buys a house, has a card. When I arrived, we were in seventh place on the exchange. The fight for exchange rate is tough, and the customer will seek the lowest. If I let him be approached by another bank, I open a risky window. A good salesperson, on the other hand, starts offering other things. We try to close the siege. We assumed a slightly lower profitability, but we returned to the first place in the exchange rate.

Is the volume of operations the result of the bank giving up margin to keep the customer?

He gave up a little bit of the margin to have the whole business. It’s an expanded view. Maybe this is a secret for us to have been able to do good business.

Who is attacking in the agro?

Today, there are 22 institutions. In the other harvest, the bank had a portfolio of R$ 205 billion – today, it has R$ 262 billion. We had Banco do Brasil with a large advantage, Bradesco in second, Itaú in third, Santander in fourth, and then came the cooperatives. Then the Box. I look very good at the competition. The agro market is not easy. Our history is very old, our first operations date back to the first coffee cycle. In 1954, the first agricultural credit manual was created within Banco do Brasil. We had good cycles and bad cycles. Farmers have gone broke several times, and the bank has the experience to help them. We have a very fast treadmill. We got to process 7,000 transactions in one day. We made 625 thousand transactions in the last harvest.

How has the dialogue with Caixa been?

Ribeiro – I have always maintained a respectful and cordial dialogue with Caixa. I have been trying to help Daniella (Marques), because she has just arrived. And she embraced a very beautiful campaign. We created BB pra Elas while she was secretary of the Ministry of Economy, and she was with us on the project. The movement was so successful that she was inspired, and will do a very beautiful project at Caixa.

Have you ever discussed business?

There was no time. First, she needs to get to know the house, understand the dynamics of how it works, and defuse some situations. But it’s a positive relationship. We are banks, and naturally we compete. The important thing is to be cordial and respectful.

And with the private ones, how has the relationship been?

very good. (Octavio de) Lazari (from Bradesco), we are partners in several businesses, as is Milton (Maluhy, from Itaú) as well. I don’t have the slightest problem with them. We compete, but we respect each other.

BB and Bradesco took names to Cielo, for the position of CEO?

A headhunter company was hired. We’re looking at the names, and we’ll be hitting the hammer soon.

Does BB discuss closing Cielo’s capital?

It doesn’t cross our minds, we have other things to take care of. What we want in Cielo and in the companies we have with Bradesco is for them to be protagonists.

Are any of them below potential?

With Cielo, we were worried. But the bank and Bradesco did their homework.

At Cielo, is there a dichotomy between market share and profitability?

Not. Today, the cycle has turned.

Within Cielo, there is Cateno, which has a BB operation. Do you plan to bring her back to the bank?

No kind of discussion arose, even because Cateno is round, it is generating good dividends for Cielo. Everyone’s happy.

BB had been discussing the sale of shares in companies such as Elo and BV, but the market closed. Does the project continue?

The idea remains the same. If we had a capital problem, we would take advantage of small market opportunities, but we don’t. Our Basel is good, we will pay 40% of the profit and retain 60%, preserving the capital necessary to grow. If we don’t have the price that we think is adequate, we are in no hurry. We don’t need to sell at any price, because they are very good assets. BV is a jewel, leader in the vehicle market.

Does BV remain a divestment project?

It continues, but it makes no sense to sell without a good window. We will only get rid of any asset that is eventually not core (main) for good market opportunities.

The discussion with the government about dividends took place in what terms?

He came on a job for the state-owned companies. We received the letter and responded via letter. There was never any pressure from the government to pay more dividends. There is complete independence. We responded by saying that for various reasons and in order to meet the guidance, we need to preserve capital. It’s not just the government’s wish: all shareholders want more dividends. It would be wonderful if I could distribute 100%, but as the custodian of the bank, in order to maintain the strategy, I need to preserve this capital.

How did you see the reaction to the results?

I was very impressed. We put the bank to focus on what it has always been a protagonist in.

The bank has surprised the market in recent quarters. Does the market underestimate Banco do Brasil?

The market has underestimated for a long time. I have said that Banco do Brasil is a storehouse of superstars. Look at the message that Brazil sent us: we held a contest for 2,240 vacancies that had 1.6 million entries. Which entrance exam has this competition? The bank makes a contest and invests, making the workforce even better. Do we have inefficiencies? Of course, but they are few.