“We closed the siege so that they don’t take our customers”, says Fausto Ribeiro, from Banco do Brasil (BBAS3)

With around 80 million customers and growing, Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) is jealous of its market position. A year and four months into the presidency of the institution, Fausto Ribeiro believes that part of the formula that led to the highest quarterly result in history (adjusted net income of R$ 7.8 billion between April and June, which surpassed that of private competitors) came of a vision that seeks, in short, to prevent customers from leaving the bank only to earn higher rates on isolated products.

“When looking at the risk-adjusted return (RAR), in the past we stopped doing some trades,” he told the Estadão/BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

“If I let him (customer) be approached by another bank, I open a risky window. We try to close the siege.” With the growing profit, investors often test BB on possible increases in the distribution of dividends. This year, the government joined the chorus. BB said no, and Ribeiro denies pressure. “There was never any pressure from the government to pay more dividends.”

Read the main excerpts from the interview below.

You said that BB should seek more partners abroad. Are there already discussions?

To expand the business, we need to have options. There is a number from the Central Bank that there are US$ 204 billion declared by Brazilians abroad, in assets. Look at the size of this market. Setting up a qualified consultancy abroad requires time and investment. Who has it ready? Big players: JPMorgan, Principal, UBS itself. As we had a partnership with UBS, we asked them to open the door for us in the American market. But the idea is not to have exclusivity. First, we are going to design the process with UBS and, with the experience, we open the range.

Everyone is trying to solve this via acquisitions. BB not?

We already have our bank, which has the door with Brazilian businessmen. What do investors need? From a bank, from a broker, which is BB Securities, and from an advisory firm.

How is the search for a partner for BB Asset going?

We have the strategy of finding a strategic partner, of international size, to have faster reactions, which can improve management in terms of tools, bring technology and this internationalization. The process has advanced, and (the result) should be out by the end of the year.

Banks have said they don’t see the credit quality scares of large companies. Does BB care?

There’s nothing serious. The bad phase was already, at the time of the large construction companies, which made the banks retreat. In the others, the bank made a very tight deal: we have the cash flow, we do the payroll. The company doesn’t open the door if you don’t give it credit, and we then try to bring it into the ecosystem. In agribusiness it’s the same thing, commodities are up there. It puts pressure on inflation, but Brazil generates tremendous wealth, our trade balance is great. This is a good sign, and at some point it will serve to alleviate pressures. And on the other hand, it capitalizes on farmers.

And can the bank sell more products to them?

The capitalized farmer expands his production area, invests in equipment and can seek production alternatives. Buy house, car. When we started management, we changed some concepts. When looking at the risk-adjusted return (RAR), in the past, we stopped doing some trades. Some seem to bring less profitability, but the farmer also buys machines, resells them, pays wages, buys a house, has a card… When you see the customer’s RAR, you start to look at it from another perspective. When I arrived, we were in seventh place on the exchange. The fight for exchange rate is tough, and the customer will seek the lowest. If I let him be approached by another bank, I open a risky window. A good salesperson, on the other hand, starts offering other things. We try to close the siege.

Is the volume a result of the bank giving up margin to keep the customer?

He gave up a little bit of the margin to have the whole business. It’s an expanded view. Maybe this is a secret for us to have been able to do good business.

Who attacks in the agro?

Today, there are 22 institutions. In the other harvest, the bank had a portfolio of R$ 205 billion – today, it has R$ 262 billion. We had Banco do Brasil with a large advantage, Bradesco in second, Itaú in third, Santander in fourth, and then came the cooperatives. Then the Box. I look very good at the competition. The agro market is not easy. Our history is very old, our first operations date back to the first coffee cycle. In 1954, the first agricultural credit manual was created within Banco do Brasil. We had good cycles and bad cycles. Farmers have gone broke several times, and the bank has the experience to help them. We have a very fast treadmill. We got to process 7,000 transactions in one day. We made 625 thousand transactions in the last harvest.

The discussion with the government about dividends took place in what terms?

He came on a job for the state-owned companies. We received the letter and responded via letter. There was never any pressure from the government to pay more dividends. There is complete independence. It’s not just the government’s wish: all shareholders want more dividends. It would be wonderful if I could distribute 100%, but as the custodian of the bank, in order to maintain the strategy, I need to preserve that capital.

How did you see the reaction to the results?

I was very impressed. We put the bank to focus on what it has always been a protagonist in.

