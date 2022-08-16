Weather forecast points to snow in the South and day with 13°C in SP; Look

After a hot start to the week in the Center-South of Brazil, the arrival of a new cold front should again bring down the thermometers, both in the Southeast and in the South of the country, where the weather forecast points to a chance of snow. The city of São Paulo can have a very cold Saturday, with a maximum of only 13ºC, according to the weather forecast this beginning of the week.

The first state affected by the strong mass of polar air must be Rio Grande do Sul, where temperatures plummeted on Wednesday (17), according to Climatempo. The combination of this front with the formation of a new extratropical cyclone also increases the chances of snowfall on Thursday (18) and Friday (19) and of frost on Saturday (20).

The meteorology institute also points out that, this time, the snow can go beyond the higher altitude regions in the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, used to seeing flakes of ice in times of more rigorous winter, also reaching the plateau areas of the two states, in other parts of the interior of the state and even in the south of Paraná.

The coastal strip of the southern region should not follow the trend, with temperatures below the double digits only at night. In Florianópolis, for example, Friday (19) has a minimum of 8°C and a maximum of 16°C, without any rain.

SP and MS also have a drop in temperature

A cold front that gains strength from Thursday (18) should also bring cold to the Southeast and part of the Midwest, especially Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.

The two states are already beginning to feel the effects of climate change this afternoon (16), with rain showers in the center-south of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the west and south of São Paulo, but still without bringing down temperatures in the region.

in cities south matogrossenses, The rain should gain even more intensity on Wednesday (17), with risk of storms in the extreme south of the state, after a change in the pattern of wind circulation, according to Climatempo.

In São Paulo, on Thursday night (18) and early morning of Friday (19), the coast of São Paulo, Greater São Paulo and Vale do Ribeira should be in a state of alert for heavy rain, which is accompanied by cold. .

On Friday, the low is 9°C and the high is 15°C. On Saturday (20), the minimum is 7°C and the maximum may not exceed 13°C — temperatures that can break marks of the coldest days of the year in the capital.

Temperatures remain stable in the rest of the Southeast and Midwest

Going against São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro should have rain showers without a drop in temperature. The highest levels of precipitation are concentrated in Zona da Mata Mineira, north and interior of Rio De Janeiro and in Greater Belo Horizonte, especially during Friday, with thermometers still approaching 30°C maximum.

The southwest and central-east of Mato Grosso and the south of Goiás also do not have major changes compared to last week, with still firm and dry weather and low relative humidity.

Rainfall in the Northeast decreases

After a week of heavy rains in the northeastern capitals, the volume should decrease from Thursday (18).

According to Climatempo, the sun appears again and the rain starts to happen “in an isolated and poorly distributed way” in the region. The highlight is the coast of Pernambuco and east of Alagoas, which will still have heavier clouds, but without storm alert.

In the North, the scenario remains stable, with no respite from the heat — with minimums around 20°C and maximums above 30°C — and with high chances of precipitation on all days of the week — with the exception of Palmas, where despite of the high temperatures the weather remains firm, with no chance of rain.