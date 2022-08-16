Weekly horoscope: See the forecast for your zodiac sign from August 14th to 20th

Signs with good influences
ARIES – Follow your path without looking back. You are well-directed and with strong convictions of what needs to come. The phase asks you to be more rational, objective and avoid clashes and confrontations. The cycle brings determination and a lot of progress.
BULL – Follow your heart under any circumstances. Seek emotional balance, avoid doubts and indecision. Solutions to problems are coming and partnerships promise to be very good. Family and affective issues will be on the priority list.
LION – Week calls for balance and thoughtfulness. Make peace with something or someone and practice forgiveness. It’s no use wanting to control everything and everyone at this stage, trust life more. Let your heart free from hurts and resentments.
SAGITTARIUS – Need to find wisdom within your inner world. Seek a connection with the sacred and receive important insights. Good phase for studies, personal growth, meditation and self-knowledge.
CAPRICORN – The time will be good to discover your inner strength. Follow with a focus on what you believe in and plan well where you want to go. Week of resistance, strength and positivity. Make things happen and resist any obstacles.
Signs with difficult influences
TWINS – Need to sacrifice to get what you want so badly. Time to get out of trouble through your own effort. Have faith to overcome difficulties. Wisdom will be the best way. Get in touch with spirituality and put self-knowledge into practice.
CANCER – Observe your inner world and stop looking outside. This phase of solitude will give you wisdom and more clarity. Don’t make significant decisions and know how to wait, be patient.
SCORPION – Beware of envy, lies and many false promises. You will need to express your feelings more clearly. Pay attention to what you say so as not to be misunderstood by those around you. Don’t be carried away by illusions and avoid believing in others too much.
FISH – Take care of emotional fluctuations and your fears, especially about the future. Resolve the things that were left unresolved in the past, as they may be getting in the way of your life in the present. Changes are on the way, but fear not, talk less and observe more.
Signs with great influences
VIRGIN – Use your creativity in a positive way to clarify new ideas. Self-love, personal brilliance and self-knowledge promise to bring joy at this stage. Week of success, prosperity and happiness.
LB – Happiness, success, love and fulfillment. Your goals will be achieved and this phase promises celebration. Closing a cycle with success and satisfaction. Start thinking about the important beginnings you want in your life.
AQUARIUM – Phase of a lot of protection on your way. Opening up new possibilities and helping with many issues that were worrying you. Take care of your image, because you will be able to attract important eyes to you. Miracles and good prospects coming your way.