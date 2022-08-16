What is the origin of gold? Had he come from Space?

Like many other chemical elements, gold appeared billions of years ago, during the period when the Solar System was being formed. A sequence of major nuclear fusions was responsible for turning elements considered simpler into more complex ones, such as gold. However, a portion of it actually arrived here from space.

The theory that could sound like a science fiction movie plot is already accepted in academia. According to her, a large meteor shower would have hit the Earth approximately 3.8 billion years ago. With it, a considerable amount of gold would have arrived and settled in the earth’s crust, up to 1.5 km deep.

How did the theory that gold came from space come about?

(Source: Pexes)

It was during the space race, just after the missions that reached the moon, in the 1970s, that the theory about the gold having an extraterrestrial origin emerged. Rock samples collected from Earth’s natural satellite found gold in considerable quantity. Soon, the Moon would also have been hit by the meteor shower that reached the terrestrial globe.

The hypothesis was gaining strength, as geosciences tried to explain how the metal could be so abundant on our planet. The amount estimated today for the presence of gold is 1.3 grams per 1,000 tons of other material in the crust. The number may sound low, but knowing the patterns regarding the formation of the planet, it is considered high.

It is important to emphasize that this thesis is not unanimous. Some scientists argue that there is little data capable of arriving at this interpretation. At the University of Maryland, for example, rocks were studied and the data found were different from those of the 1970s. This raises the possibility, then, that the Earth has always had gold present here.

How is gold formed?

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

As mentioned earlier, gold is formed from nuclear fusion, usually associated with the formation of a star. According to geologists, the high temperature reached during the formation of the Solar System, 4.6 billion years ago, would have caused the nucleus of hydrogen and helium atoms to combine.

From this reorganization, new elements, including gold, would have emerged. Already the deposits of the metal were created due to geological processes, such as volcanoes and erosion. These phenomena would be responsible for modifying the earth’s surface over the years.

This is one of the explanations why gold, when found, is together with other elements. Rocks containing the metal need to be worked using chemicals. This is how the mineral manages to separate, but eventually a small amount remains. On the other hand, its search can cause serious socio-environmental impacts.

And in case you’re wondering if it’s possible to synthesize gold, a great ideal of the alchemists of the Middle Ages, we have sad news. Although, in theory, the possibility exists, its process would be as or more expensive than the value that someone would obtain with the resulting gold.