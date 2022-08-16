When will the consultation of the 4th batch of the IR refund be released?

The release of the consultation to the 4th batch of the Individual Income Tax refund must take place until August 24

The release of the consultation to the 4th batch of the Individual Income Tax refund must happen until August 24th. Since, generally, the consultation is released on the Federal Revenue website a week before the transfer, which in this round is scheduled to take place on the 31st of this month.

According to data released by the Revenue, this year, 61% of taxpayers will be refunded.

How to check the refund?

Therefore, to check whether the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

Access the IRS website;

Inform the CPF and date of birth;

Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Click on “Check Refund”.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

payments

In summary, payments are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. In addition, this year taxpayers can receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone will not be accepted.

If the credit is not carried out, for some reason, the amount will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, to reschedule the credit of the amounts, just access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 for capital, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, special telephone exclusively for people with hearing impairment.

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

The refund schedule follows the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31;

2nd batch – June 30th;

3rd batch – July 29;

4th batch – August 31;

5th batch – September 30th.

