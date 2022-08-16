Which Motorola phones will be updated to Android 13?

Android 13 is already a reality and should be released by Motorola for its devices in the coming months. A lot of people may be wondering if “my Motorola will update to Android 13” and that’s what will be answered here.

As usual, some tests must be carried out with Google devices until the other cell phones are covered with the brand new operating system. Motorola has made several adjustments to its cell phone update policy in recent years.

The Edge 30 Pro should be one of the first Motorola phones to receive Android 13 (Image: Playback/WinFuture)

Devices with better configurations were created, which started to support updates for a longer time to the consumer. This is a trend that Samsung started last year, when it started guaranteeing five years of updates for its high-end devices, which other manufacturers should also follow.

Which Motorola phones will get Android 13?

The devices listed here are capable of migrating from Android 12 to 13, however, it will only be possible to be sure when the company officially manifests itself — the list below, for now, is a speculation based on the support time guaranteed by the manufacturer These are Motorola phones that must update to Android 13 (My UX):

Motorola is likely to confirm the list in the next two months, once preliminary tests are completed and the company’s engineers define which devices will be able to run the system.

Models from the Razr line, released between 2019 and 2020 and which have already received Android 12, should not migrate to Android 13 – which, of course, still remains in the field of speculation until Moto confirms everything.

When will Android 13 be released?

Android 13 officially arrived for Google’s Pixel line phones on August 15, 2022. Several adjustments were made to the security and personalization part of the devices, in addition to the introduction of features focused on privacy.

Those who have Google’s Pixel phone can now enjoy Android 13 (Image: Playback/Google)

From now on, manufacturers like Motorola must make their own interface adaptations on top of Google’s open software. These changes can take a few months and need to be optimized so they don’t generate bugs or cause conflicts with phones.

Cell phones considered high-end are usually contemplated before intermediate models. As Google anticipated the arrival of Android 13 this year, it is possible that several manufacturers will be able to release the update in 2022 for many devices.