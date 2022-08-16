Who is the actress accused of embezzling her husband’s resources

Suzy Camacho, who became known in the 1970s and 1980s for her work in soap operas such as “A Viagem” and “Brega e Chique”, was denounced by the MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo). She is accused of using ideologically false medical certificates to deceive the Justice and, with that, release R$ 10 million from the accounts of her elderly husband, Farid Curi.

In February, she had already been accused by her stepchildren of taking advantage of the businessman’s fragile health to embezzle goods and resources. The actress’ defense denies the allegations.

Suzy has not posted on social media since June 2021. Currently, the actress, who is also a psychologist, often makes guest appearances on TV Gazeta’s “Revista da Cidade” program.

Remember Suzy Camacho’s career:

Mini Miss Sao Paulo

Despite having achieved fame acting in soap operas on Record, TV Tupi, Bandeirantes, SBT and Globo, Suzy Camacho’s first artistic appearance was in Mini Miss São Paulo 1971.

Television notoriety

Suzy’s first soap opera was “Vidas Marcadas” (1973), by Record. Then, the actress went to Rede Tupi and participated in titles such as “A Barba Azul” (1974), “A Viagem” (1975), “O Prophet” (1977), “Aritana” (1978), among others.

With the end of TV Tupi, she went to Bandeirantes, acting in soap operas such as “Pé de Vento” and “Dulcinéia Vai à Guerra”. Following, she received an invitation to the newly created SBT, where she starred in works such as “A Força Do Amor” and “Jerônimo”.

“Brega e Chique” was the only soap opera that Suzy made for Globo. Last year, the production was reprized on Canal Viva.

Suzy Camacho in the soap opera “Brega e Chique” Image: Reproduction / Canal Viva

Psychology training

Suzy began exchanging soap operas for the couch in 1984, when she graduated in psychology from FMU (United Metropolitan Colleges). Still, she continued on television, but making appearances in programs as a psychologist.

In 2018, the professional even made a participation as herself in the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana”.

Actress and psychologist Suzy Camacho participates in the soap opera “As Aventuras de Poliana”, by SBT Image: Zé Paulo Cardeal/SBT

Participation in TV Gazeta

Suzy Camacho’s most recent appearances took place on TV Gazeta. At the São Paulo station, she participates as a psychologist in the program “Revista da Cidade”.

Drama lived with her husband

In August 2020, Suzy’s husband suffered two cardiac arrests and needed to be hospitalized. At the time, she told Quem that she lived through a personal drama in the face of her companion’s lack of foresight to receive the vaccine against covid-19 — he ended up receiving the immunization in April last year.