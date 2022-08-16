Why didn’t Melody show up with Ana Castile on Sunday?

Yesterday, Ana Castela, 18 years old, presented the hit “Pipoco” on “Domingão do Huck” (TV Globo) alongside DJ Chris on Beat. Many viewers, however, missed Melody, 15, who collaborates with Ana on the song and did not appear on the show. The child singer was also absent when Ana Castile participated in “TVZ” (Multishow), presented by Priscilla Alcantara.

Faced with the repercussion of the subject on social networks, Melody published a series of videos in which she explains why she did not participate in the attractions. She stated that to participate in television programs, she needs a license granted by a judge.

“These days, Ana Castela was on ‘Domingão do Huck’, on ‘TVZ’, on ‘Criança Esperança’, and the crowd kept commenting: ‘Why didn’t Melody go? Was Melody not invited?'” he began. the artist. “Guys, I was invited to all of them,” she continued.

It would be really cool to do the ‘feat’ again with Ana Castile there, singing with her live, however, television shows usually call very late. And to go to these television programs, I need a specific permit, the judge has to sign it and it always takes a long time to sign it. There’s no time to have this license before the program, so that’s why I didn’t go. melody

The singer also pointed out that she “does not form a trio” with Ana Castela and DJ Chris on Beat: “Thanks to God the feat worked out very well, I really enjoyed recording with them, they are amazing. But we have a solo career, so the important thing is that they’re there doing their show, doing everything right and the music pumping for the three of them, helping the three of them”, he concluded.

During the performance of “Pipoco” on “Domingão”, the parts in which Melody sings were played in the background while Ana Castela performed a choreography.

Interference by the Public Prosecutor’s Office

At the beginning of Melody’s career, in 2015, the Public Ministry of São Paulo opened an investigation into “strong erotic content and sexual appeal” in songs and choreography by child and adolescent musicians. In addition to Melody, songs and video clips by other child funk singers such as the MCs Princesa and Plebeia, MC 2K, Mc Bin Laden, Mc Brinquedo and Mc Pikachu were also investigated. At the time, those responsible for the minor signed a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term).

Four years later, in 2019, the Public Ministry of São Paulo began a new investigation into the “conditions of MC Melody’s family nucleus”. The procedure was processed in secrecy because it deals with the rights of a minor, but it made MC Belinho, the singer’s father, make a commitment to change the direction of the girl’s career. On the occasion, Felipe Neto was willing to help them filter the content published on her and her sister’s social networks, also singer Bella Angel.