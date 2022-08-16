Why is the price of gasoline going down so much? understand the reasons

Petrobras announced this Monday (15) another reduction in the price of gasoline – a third only in august . The drop in the amount paid by drivers to fill up has been observed since July, when the liter dropped to R$ 7. Currently, depending on the city, fuel is already sold for less than R$ 5. But why the price of Is gasoline going down sequentially?

The reasons are many. One of the main factors is the ICMS ceiling , made possible by Complementary Law 194. The initiative is part of a package of measures implemented by the Federal Government before the election period to curb the rise in fuel prices in Brazil. In practice, the rule established that the minimum rate to be charged in the gasoline tax in the States should be between 17% and 18%.

The measure is also valid for telecommunications and electricity. In Minas Gerais, for example, the percentage that affects the final cost of gasoline dropped from 31% to 18% . In São Paulo, the rate established was the same, compared to the 25% previously charged. In addition to reducing the state tax, the Law also eliminated the collection of federal taxes levied on gasoline, such as Cide and Pis Cofins.

In Minas, according to calculations by the Minas Gerais Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Minaspetro), the effect of Complementary Law 194, adding to the reduction of ICMS and zero collection of federal taxes, represented in a reduction of R$ 1.59 in the final price paid by the consumer. But in addition to the federal government’s responsibility proposal, the drop of almost 23% between June and August in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market also interferes with the price paid by drivers in Brazil.

On June 15, the input was sold at US$ 118.51. This Monday (15), the price reached US$ 95.02. The interference of the external scenario in the amount paid by Brazilians is justified from the Import Parity Policy (PPI) used by Petrobras to price fuel in Brazil following the prices implemented in the international market, more precisely in the Gulf of Mexico.

Since 2016, when implemented in the government of then President Michel Temer, the proposal doubled the price of gasoline in Brazil and had not resulted in a reduction in bombs. The most latent impact of the PPI came in the first half of this year, when the war between Russia and Ukraine unbalanced the price of oil and derivatives in the international market.

The drop to values ​​below US$ 100, observed since the beginning of August, is related to the global economic crisis, which ends up favoring Brazilians. According to the economist at the Social Observatory of Petroleum, Eric Gil Dantas, the situation may even favor further reductions in the coming weeks. “We had a response from most central banks indicating inflation and raising interest rates. This cools down the savings. In Brazil itself there was a resounding increase”, says the specialist.





Dantas, also linked to the Brazilian Institute of Political and Social Studies (Ibeps), says that the situation in China, the main importer and one of the countries that most consume oil, also favors the drop in prices. “If China has a decrease in economic activity, it will impact prices. The problems in the Chinese economy cause the world economy to cool down and the barrel of oil internationally, consequently, fall”, he adds.

The Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) informed, this Monday, that the reduction in the price of gasoline could have gone in addition to the R$ 0.18 per liter announced by Petrobras . According to the report on international fuel prices released by the entity, the average price of gasoline in Brazil was 10% more expensive than in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching 14% more in the Port of Suape, in Pernambuco. According to Abicom, the drop could have been R$ 0.33 per liter in the case of gasoline

Diesel does not accompany

Unlike what happens with gasoline, diesel has not yet seen a sharp reduction in price. Fuel, the basis for road transport of goods and passengers, had an average price of R$ 7.63 in July in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region. Last week, according to a survey by the Mercado Mineiro website, the oil had an average price of R$ 7.50, but can be found for R$ 7.14.

In the assessment of economist Eric Gil Dantas, the fuel still has a margin of fall. This is because, within the forecast by Petrobras’ PPI, the fuel is being sold at a value of R$ 0.22 cheaper than what is practiced outside Brazil, according to Abicom’s calculations. “Petrobras is passing this on more slowly. There must be pressure to compensate for what was lost when diesel was selling below the PPI”, says the economist.

The report did not use data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) because the agency’s price system is down due to an attempted hacker attack.