Will food stamps be adjusted with inflation?

The food stamp is not a mandatory benefit, but in some situations it must be readjusted according to inflation

Food vouchers are a benefit granted by companies to their employees in order to cover expenses with food products in supermarkets and establishments in this area. The voucher is usually paid monthly using a card.

Another similar benefit is the meal vouchers, offered by companies to their employees to help pay for meals during working hours. In this way, it can be used to purchase meals or snacks in restaurants or establishments in this area.

It should be noted that neither is mandatory. It is up to the companies to choose to supply or the category unions. In this sense, the vouchers are not necessarily readjusted according to the year’s inflation. For this to happen, it is necessary to negotiate with the company.

If provided for in the contract or in prior negotiation with the union, it is the company’s duty to make the adjustments. In these cases, if there is no readjustment, the worker with his union may appeal to the Labor Court.

Inflation

The IPCA (Consumer Price Index) is considered the official indicator of inflation in the country. Its calculation is based on the price of products and services used by families with an income between 1 and 40 times the minimum wage.

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

Inflation has been on a rising trend. In the 12-month period, the percentage reaches 11.7%, according to data for the month of June. Last year, inflation hit a six-year record in the country.

Inflation for the first half of this year was 5.37%. Economists point out that the inflation rate should close the year between 7% and 8%. The target set by the Central Bank, however, is well below: 3.5%.

Inflation on food

The rise in the price of food in supermarkets has been increasingly perceived by consumers. This scenario is explained by some factors such as the War in Ukraine, which increased the demand for inputs, in addition to the increase in fuel prices that impacts the entire production chain.

According to the IPCA, the food and beverage sector grew 0.8% in June. The basic food basket, a fundamental item for Brazilians, showed a significant increase in prices. The average price already consumes more than half of the current minimum wage (R$ 1,212).

Comparing the value of the basket in June 2021 and June 2022, all capitals had high prices, according to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

In the 12-month period, of the 50 products that most increased their price, 34 were in the food sector.

Image: Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com