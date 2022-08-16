Will I receive BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 TODAY (16)? See the latest news from ABONO SALARIAL PIS

O PIS/Pasep can still be paid until the end of this year for some workers.

the looting of PIS salary allowance can be done in two ways:

Of PIS 2021 – paid to those who worked in 2019;

– paid to those who worked in 2019; Of PIS 2022 – paid for those who worked in 2020.

For those looking for information about the PIS of those who worked in 2021, the PIS base year 2021you can check the end of the article.

PIS

O salary allowance PIS Pasep is paid every year to two groups of workers.

The PIS, which corresponds to the Social Integration Program, is released by Caixa Econômica Federal for those who worked with a formal contract for private companies.

already the pasep – Public Servant Asset Formation Program – is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

PIS 2022

O salary allowance 2022O PIS 2022was paid this year to those who worked in 2020.

Despite the PIS payment being released in the year following the work, the allowance in question was only paid in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which delayed payments.

The good news is that the salary allowance 2022 it can still be paid for more than 480,000 workers, according to figures released at the end of May by the Ministry of Labour.

WAGE ALLOWANCE 2022

Some rules need to be followed so that the worker can receive PIS.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are citizens who:

Performed any remunerated activity for a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in 2020;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have updated data in the registry;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020.

2022 PIS TABLE

According to the PIS 2022 tablethe amount of the allowance in question depends on the number of months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar it is established by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) in conjunction with the federal government.

The PIS payment dates are established according to the NIS number – Social Registration Number – of the workers.

The good news is that the 2022 PIS calendar defines the deadline for withdrawal of the allowance as the December 29th.

PIS WITHDRAWAL



O PIS payment is done by Caixa through an account in Caixa Tem, opened automatically.

Once the amount is in the account, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

and an official identification document; at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at ATMs.

PIS 2021

In addition to this allowance, the PIS 2021 is also being paid, but only for those who worked in 2019.

The PIS 2021 salary bonus was expected to have been paid last year. Therefore, it bears the title of “PIS 2021“.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN

Unlike other allowances, the PIS 2021 needs to be requested by workers through an application sent to the Ministry of Labour.

O PIS 2021 is being released until December of this year for workers who:

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table defines the value of PIS Pasep 2021.

In general, the allowance is paid in installments ranging from R$92 to R$1,100 – minimum wage in effect in 2019.

It is important to point out that the maximum installment of R$ 1,100 is only paid to those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

According to 2021 PIS calendarthe worker will only receive the allowance after submitting a request, through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

A large part of those enrolled in the PIS/Pasep seek information about the PIS base year 2021 – the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

The allowance is scheduled to be paid in 2022, but the PIS in question is still uncertain.

It is expected that the same system rules are maintained for the citizen to receive the PIS base year 2021.

Following this logic, you will need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



As already mentioned, the PIS payment was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But what is expected is that, in the second half of 2022, Codefat will meet with the Government to define the 2021 base year PIS calendar.

If the allowance is released later this year, the transfer should only take place in the last three months – from October to December.

Added to that, there is a legislative idea that is requesting the Workers’ votes to release the 2021 PIS payment still in 2022.

To date, the idea has more than 13,000 supporters.

Upon reaching 20,000 votes, it will become a Legislative Suggestion and can be debated by the Senators.

The idea was proposed by Charlesson Campos (MA) and has a deadline set on 09/14/2022 to receive the 20,000 support.