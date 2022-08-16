Will I receive R$ 600 or R$ 3,000 of Emergency Aid TODAY (15)? See HERE how much you will receive

O Emergency Aid is still available for a specific group of beneficiaries. Even extinct, the installment of up to BRL 3,000 can still be acquired.

This measure can also be called Retroactive Aid, since it makes the payment available even after reaching the end.

Below, know if you will receive Emergency Aid and also see:

Emergency Aid has installments released for recipients who did not withdraw the amount in the correct time.

Retroactive Aid can now be withdrawn by single parents head of householdwhich have not yet acquired the value.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO EMERGENCY AID?

You single parents head of household must meet the following requirements:

The family must be registered in the 2020 Bolsa Família register;

Have an updated record in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico);

The head of the family must be unemployed;

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person in the family (R$ 606) or up to three minimum wages for the whole family (R$ 3,636);

Not having a spouse or partner and;

Have at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.

WHAT IS THE VALUE OF EMERGENCY AID?

The portion of Emergency Aid varies from R$ 600 to R$ 3,000, according to the amount not withdrawn by the beneficiary.

CONSULTATION DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

Now, it is no longer possible to consult the Emergency Aid only with the CPF on the website dataprev The change happens after new rules are established in the company.

It is therefore necessary to have an account Gov.Br and log in. Only in this way is it possible to consult the benefit.

O Dataprev 2022 also provides the Emergency Aid consultation.

HOW TO CONSULT EMERGENCY AID THROUGH DATAPREV.GOV. BR

Access the Emergency Aid Consultation portal (Link at the end of this article)

Click on the “Enter with Gov.br” button

Fill in your Individual Taxpayer Registration – CPF

Fill in your Gov.br account password

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal”, just click on “Authorize”

personal”, just click on “Authorize” And ready! You will be on the Emergency Aid 2022 consultation panel

If you prefer, the consultation can also be made by telephone, through the number 111from Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

Access to the 2022 Emergency Aid Consultation Portal can be done clicking here.