Will there be a new round of PIS withdrawals this year?

Several workers still have doubts about the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, after all, the government only released the payment for the year 2020 in February and March. Such payment should have taken place in 2021, but it was postponed.

Despite this, after March 2022, no further rounds of payments have taken place. The only payment made was the retroactive allowance for 2019, aimed at workers who had not yet withdrawn or for those who missed the withdrawal deadline for the year 2020.

Will there be a round of PIS payments in 2022?

First, it should be noted that the next release of the salary allowance will be the base year 2021, that is, for those who worked for at least 30 days last year.

Despite this, it is necessary to point out that there will not be a new round of payments for this benefit in the year 2022. This is because the government has not indicated interest in releasing a new round of payments, in addition to the fact that the Union Budget has provided resources only for a only round of payments this year.

In this way, government expenditures are limited to the Union Budget, so all expenditures need to be defined in advance. Therefore, there is no forecast for the Budget to fund this proposal in the coming months of 2022. Therefore, those who worked in 2021 will be entitled to receive the benefit only in 2023.

What are the 2021 salary bonus rules?

First, to be entitled to receive the 2021 salary allowance, you must meet some requirements, which are:

Have worked at least 5 years with a formal contract;

Have worked at least 30 days with a formal contract in the year 2021;

Have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month in 2021;

Send the data correctly to companies through RAIS.

Calendar

It should be noted that there is still no forecast for a payment schedule for the 2021 salary allowance. However, it is necessary to remember that all beneficiaries will receive PIS/Pasep in 2023.

In this way, the expectation is that in January 2023, Codefat (Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) will define the new payment schedule and schedule a payment release schedule between January and December.

