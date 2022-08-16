With a millionaire loss, IRB Brasil (IRBR3) evaluates stock offering in search of resources; stocks plummet

After news circulated that the IRB Brazil (IRBR3) is studying an offering of shares to raise funds, the company made a public statement this Monday (15th) to clarify whether it is really looking for some money.

According to reports published in the Brazil Journal and on Bloombergthe offer could move around R$ 1 billion and the conversations with investment banks would already be advanced.

The share price is expected to be fixed at R$1 — a 56.5% discount if the last closing date is considered.

What does the IRB (IRBR3) say

In a statement, IRB Brasil states that this is a possibility to finance the company’s operations, but does not confirm that there will in fact be a stock offering.

But if it does happen, it would be a subsequent public offering of primary distribution of the company’s common shares.

In addition, the transaction would need corporate approvals — since the current shareholders would be diluted at a very low price — and market conditions.

In February of this year, the possibility of a new issuance of shares had already been considered in view of the losses of the IRB.

It is worth remembering that IRB Brasil faced a roller coaster in its results throughout this year: it was a profit in January, a loss in February, a profit in March, a loss in April and another loss in May.

In the first five months of 2022, the IRB reported a loss of BRL 285.3 million, compared to a net income of BRL 9.4 million between January and May 2021.

The reinsurer publishes its balance sheet for the second quarter tonight, after the market closes.

Looking at these numbers, it is easier to understand the reasons that may lead the company to do a follow-on, as it has also been going through serious difficulties since 2020.

At the time, the manager Squadra denounced accounting inconsistencies in the balance sheets of the reinsurance company, which was forced to change the entire upper echelon when its financial health was exposed.

In the same year, the IRB — which was one of the darling companies of the Brazilian stock exchange — was forced to make a capital increase of R$ 2.3 billion to comply with the rules of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep).

The performance of IRBR3

A little while ago, during the opening session of the first trading session of the week, IRB shares fell by 12.12% and had trading suspended after reaching the maximum allowed fluctuation.

Faced with so many upheavals in its recent history, IRB’s shares show the size of the crisis — in the year, the shares fell 42.53%, while in the last 12 months the fall was 58.75%.

Only in the last month that the shares rose (+20.94%), benefited by the slope of the yield curve and the greater appetite for risk in the market.

According to data compiled by the Trade Map platform, of the seven recommendations for the paper, three are for maintenance and four are for sale.