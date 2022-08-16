With a reduction, gasoline is below R$ 5 in the DF. See price list

The new reduction in the price of gasoline began to reach the pumps in the Federal District. On the morning of this Tuesday (16/8), drivers found the fuel for sale below R$ 5 (see below).

Petrobras announced a 4.85% reduction in the price of gasoline sold at refineries on Monday (8/15). Thus, the value will go from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter. The last gasoline adjustment took place in July.

According to the Fuel Retail Trade Union of the Federal District (Sindicombustíveis-DF), with the new reduction, the value of a liter may drop, on average, by R$ 0.13 at local fuel pumps.

According to the union, the difference will only be felt by consumers in the Federal District if the establishments transfer this reduction to the pumps.

“If the distributors pass this on to resellers after the low stock, most likely this reduction will reach the consumer”, said the president of Sindicobustíveis-DF, Paulo Tavares.

Check gas prices:

Petrolino gas station (Taguatinga) – R$ 4.99 in debit only

Nenen’s Post (Taguatinga Centro) – R$ 5.09 in debit and credit

Shell Post (Águas Claras) – R$ 5.89 in debit and credit

Jarjour Post (210 Asa Sul) – R$ 5.79 in debit and credit

Jarjour Post (206 Asa Norte) – R$ 5.79 in debit and credit

Rede Ponteio EPTG Station (EPTG) – R$ 5.89 in debit and credit

RPM Post (Samambaia) – BRL 5.29 in debit and BRL 5.39 in credit

Posto Céu 070 (Ceilândia) – BRL 5.89 in debit and BRL 5.99 in credit

Posto Brasal (SIA) – BRL 5.89 in debit and BRL 6.29 in credit

Posto da Torre (Asa Sul) – BRL 5.74 in debit and BRL 5.89 in credit