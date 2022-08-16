Woman posts full-page newspaper ad to get revenge on ‘cheating husband’

a woman decided get revenge on “unfaithful husband” by posting a full-page newspaper ad to shame the “filthy cheater”.

The woman, known only as Jenny, denounced Steve in the Australian newspaper “Mackay and Whitsunday Life”, with print run of 50,000 copies.

In bold plain text, in bold letters, Jenny wrote: “Dear Steve, I hope you’re happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy crook you are. From Jenny. PS I paid for this ad with your credit card.”

The announcement was published on page 4 of the newspaper on Friday (12/8). The newspaper’s management declined to give information about Jenny, but clarified that the use of Steve’s credit card would only be done with his approval.

“When payment for the listing was supposed to be processed, we noticed that the name on the credit card was different from the name on the booking, so no payment was taken (from Steve’s card) for the listing”said the newspaper.

The newspaper is published in the Mackay–Whitsunday region (Queensland). Whitsundays is a tropical paradise with over 70 islands, gorgeous beaches alongside the Great Barrier Reef and 1,900 residents. Nearby Mackay has 79,000 residents and is also known for its beaches.