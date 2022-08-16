Women are priorities in new type of loan: see how it works

There is a condition that estimates the priority of granting credit to women, until the proportion of the program is 50% of the public.

The Provisional Measure (MP) that creates new lines of microcredit for entrepreneurial individuals in Brazil passed in the Senate. Now, the MP that prioritizes women goes to presidential sanction. The MP is part of a package launched by the Government in March 2022, as a means of circumventing the crisis generated by the pandemic in Brazil.

In this way, it monitors the Extraordinary Withdrawal and the decision to bring forward the 13th salary of the INSS for the 3rd year in a row. The proposal approved on July 13 in the Senate refers to the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, SIM Digital.

What is the Digital SIM that prioritizes women?

In short, the program estimates the facilitation of access to credit for people who carry out a service provision activity or productive activity. In this case, it involves both individuals who are undertaking and MEIs registered in Brazil.

Credit works 100% digitally, with unprecedented trading conditions and historical interest rates, in order to stimulate entrepreneurship and the recovery of the economy in Brazil. However, there are specific conditions for each audience. There is also a condition that estimates the priority of the release of credit for women, until the proportion of the program is 50% of the public.

In the case of individuals, it is available to take out a loan of up to R$ 1 thousand. In addition, there is a period of 24 months for the payment of the loan, with the possibility of rehiring and extending the contract. If the MP sanctions, the loan amount will rise to R$ 1,500.

To avoid bureaucracy, the process does not ask for proof of income or residency, and hiring is available through Caixa Tem. Within 48 hours, the institution performs the analysis and approves (or not) the credit. In the case of MEIs, loans can reach up to R$ 4,500, with a term of 18 to 24 months to pay. Interest rates are 1.99% per month, and after a credit review, they may reduce.

To hire the Digital SIM, it is necessary to go in person to a Caixa branch. Meanwhile, the credit falls into the Caixa Tem account.

