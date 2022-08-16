Xtage, XP’s Crypto Platform, Starts Operation with Bitcoin and Ethereum

Xtage, XP Inc.’s cryptocurrency trading platform, officially went live on Monday (15) and is available to all customers with an XP digital account, allowing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading. .

Announced in May, the platform is partnered by Nasdaq for its technology base and is fully integrated into the XP application. From now on, investors will have the “Crypto” tab, where it will be possible to quickly buy and sell assets, in addition to consulting their statement and position.

According to Xtage, the intention is to expand the offer of assets until December. “Over the next few months we will add even more functionality to the platform. By the end of the year, we will have around 10 digital currencies available to investors,” said Lucas Rabechini, Director of Financial Products at XP Inc..

According to him, as of today, 500,000 customers will be able to trade cryptocurrencies through the platform, a number that could reach 1 million by the end of the year. However, regarding active users – those who actually operate on the platform -, the projection is more conservative: “Our expectation is to have 200,000 active customers by the end of 2022. But, in the medium and long term, the potential is enormous”, said the executive. Currently, XP has more than 3.6 million customers.

The system will work 24 hours a day and in the near future will also feature integration with MetaTrader 5, one of the largest trading platforms in the world, allowing customers to use proprietary algorithms and robots to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum via Xtage. In addition, there will also be a partnership with Nelogica to use the Profit system.

In a recent interview with InfoMoneyRabechini also said that Xtage already has several groups studying non-fungible tokens (NFTs), tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3, but that there is still no definition on what else will be released.

In a conversation with journalists, Rabechini and Xtage CEO Marcos Horie also said that the fees charged in operations will be in line with those charged by other exchanges, but did not disclose the amounts. The price of assets will be defined by market makers hired to provide liquidity.

