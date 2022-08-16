You received? Almost half of Salvador’s neighborhoods will have access to 5G from today

Residents of almost half of Salvador’s neighborhoods, which total 79 areas, will be able to access the 5G connection and obtain greater speed in mobile data from this Tuesday, 16th. Depending on the operator used, however, coverage may be greater or lesser in the Bahian capital. Anatel explains that, initially, the scope commitment established in the public notice of the network determined a minimum quantity of stations that must be installed in the capitals. In Salvador, at the moment, there are 193 antennas installed.

“As for the neighborhoods and regions where the signal will be present, each provider has its own network deployment and expansion strategy. Therefore, it is natural that at this initial moment not all operators serve all regions”, clarifies the agency in a note. Today, TIM provides 5G connection in 77 neighborhoods of Salvador, Claro in 15, Vivo in 16. Oi did not participate in the 5G auction, since at the time, in 2021, its mobile operation was being sold to Claro , TIM and Vivo, a process that was made official in 2022.

According to the operators, it is enough to have a mobile device compatible with 5G and to be in an area with network coverage to be able to use the new connection. Providers are not yet marketing specific plans or services focused on 5G, so for now, no updates or changes to pre- and post-paid plan contracts are required to receive 5G signals in the 3.5Ghz range. That means surfing the internet and downloading files with a faster connection than with 4G.

So far, these are some of the neighborhoods with 5G coverage for TIM, Claro and Vivo: Barra, Caminho das Árvores, Campo Grande, Candeal, Canela, Chame-Chame, Federação, Graça, Horto Florestal, Itaigara, Jardim Apipema, Ondina, Bela Vista Park, Pituba and Politeama. The average established by Anatel for operators was one 5G station for every 100,000 inhabitants, but it has already been exceeded in the Bahian capital, according to the agency.

The deadline runs until July 2025, when Anatel determines that there should be one station for every 10,000 inhabitants. This is also the deadline by which 100% of mobile devices must start being compatible with the network. According to Bruno Talento, TIM’s sales director in the Northeast, 4G technology took about 4 and a half years to become prevalent in the country, as it is today. “That depends on the usability itself. Today we have an average of 4 to 5% [de aparelhos] on the basis of TIM compatible with 5G. There is still a very significant evolution in the exchange of devices”, he says.

Claro’s regional director in Bahia and Sergipe, Marco Aurélio Alves, says that, for 5G coverage in Salvador, priority is given to areas with higher population density and greater access to data. “The user must first have 5G equipment,” he says. Also according to Marco Aurélio, 5G-compatible devices already represent 70% of Claro’s sales in Brazil, with a total of 2 million devices. Claro has about 20% of handsets in the base that access 5G.

Vivo’s regional director, Karina Tenório, says that 5G is available to all customers. “To access, it is only necessary to have a compatible device. We have 49 approved models in our portfolio, and it is only necessary to be within the coverage area, without extra charges for access”, she says. Vivo claims to have more than 3 million customers with 5G-compatible devices.

TIM’s sales director in the Northeast is optimistic about the speed of change.

“We understand that the [tempo do] 5G will be much shorter,” he says. According to him, technology will soon bring a revolution to Bahia and Brazil. “5G can connect 10 times more devices. We are talking about almost 1 million devices connected simultaneously. It’s going to make it possible for self-driving cars, smart buildings… to be possible. Even more daring things, like making aircraft operating autonomously a reality,” he says.

The operator will soon launch a specific plan for TIM’s postpaid customers, who will be able to buy a package to add another 50 gb of internet to their plans. “This 5G booster offers unlimited browsing on Twitch, an eSports competition streaming service. The package will evolve over the next few months, with more video game content in partnership with AWG Games – the platform responsible for titles like Fortnite and GTA V, in addition to augmented reality and virtual reality”, says the operator.

José Ronaldo Rocha, partner and leader of EY Telecommunications Consulting in Latin America South, explains how this shift from 4G to 5G works in practice. “With this new technology, we have a frequency that offers a faster internet. For example, when we go with 4G, sometimes we go into a shadow area (no coverage), because the antennas are too high. 5G has antennas in smaller locations, on poles, for example, scattered throughout the city, allowing consumers to use the internet in many places that would previously be a shady area”, explained the specialist.

Rocha highlighted that in stadiums, parties, or any other place with a lot of agglomeration, the chance of the 5G user being without internet will be much smaller. “Imagine that in your house you have a central router and to improve the signal you put a replicator on the other side of the house. Now imagine that this is what will happen with 5G, there will be several small antennas, which are not so visually exposed, but which facilitate communication”, he detailed.

But there are challenges for operators.

“The technology is being implemented in a staggered way and, obviously, today, the biggest challenge for telecom companies is the investment linked to it, which is very large. It is a technology that requires infrastructure. But they have this need to expand the network, because it’s something that will impact us a lot, we consumers. Soon we will make decisions on whether or not to buy a phone because it has 5G, whether or not to change operators because it has a better 5G”, said Rocha.

As with all technology, the expert stressed that 5G also needs maturation. “4G is now entering this stage, 5G is already starting and this beginning, which we believe is the fourth industrial revolution, will change the way we interact with each other and also with machines. Companies will invest heavily and gain more from customer adherence. The beginning of this implementation is a very strong accelerator for digital transformation and inclusion”, he concluded.

Corporate world

It will not be just cell phones that will be able to access 5G in the Bahian capital starting this Tuesday. Operators and experts believe that the entire city is ready to reach a new level of digitalization, and that includes companies connected to the network.

“Among the sectors and areas that will be impacted by this revolution in the coming years, Health, Education, Finance, Agribusiness, Autonomous Cars, Logistics, Industry 4.0, Smart Metering and Smart Cities stand out”, says the Executive Director of Marketing and Embratel Business, Marcello Miguel.

In addition to Claro, represented by Embratel, the operator TIM also stated that it is already seeking business with companies and industries from Bahia. “This is the phase. We started, in the past, to call a lot of industries to participate, because we have the technology, the network we will make available, but 5G depends a lot on the development of applications. So we encourage this first, now we start to receive some proposals”, says the regional sales director.

Embratel says that the corporate market is already moving to adopt 5G in its operations. “As an example, we can comment on the recent contract signed between Embratel and Gerdau to implement 5G at the Ouro Branco (MG) plant, when 5G was released in the region”, says Marcello Miguel. This is the first project to use 5G in the steel sector in Latin America.

Public management can also participate. Autonomous traffic lights and even air quality monitoring, for example, could be applied and introduced in cities with greater effectiveness and safety. With this, city halls can create initiatives to use the fifth generation internet for the benefit of the population.

Neighborhoods with 5G signal

clear – Barra, Caminho das Árvores, Campo Grande, Candeal, Canela, Call-Chame, Federation, Graça, Horto Florestal, Itaigara, Jardim Apipema, Ondina, Parque Bela Vista, Pituba and Politeama.

TIM – Acupe de Brotas, Alto das Pombas, Alto do Coqueirinho, Amaralina, Sandy, Armação, Arraial do Retiro, Barbalho, Barra, Barriers, Barrels, Mouth of the River, Brotas, Cabula, Cabula VI, Water Box, Tree Path, Campinas de Brotas, Campo Grande, Canabrava, Candeal, Canela, Centro, CAB, Chame-Chame, Cidade Nova, Cosme de Farias, Costa Azul, Curuzu, Daniel Lisboa, Dois de Julho, Doron, Engenho Velho da Federação, Engenho Velho de Brotas, Ironing, Federation, Garcia, Graça, Horto Florestal, Iapi, Imbuí, Itaigara, Jaguaribe, Jardim Nova Esperança, Jardim Placaford, Luis Anselmo, Macaúbas, Matatu, Narandiba, Nazaré, Nordeste, Nova Brasília, Ondina, Parque Bela Vista, Patamares, Pau Miúdo, Pelourinho, Pero Vaz, Piatã, Pituaçu, Pituba, Politeama, Rio Vermelho, Saboeiro, Santa Cruz, Santa Monica, Santo Antonio, São Gonçalo do Retiro, São Marcos, Saúde, Sete de Abril, Stiep, Susuarana, Tancredo Neves, Tororó, Vila Laura and Vitória.

Alive – Amaralina, Cabula, Path of Trees, Candeal, Canela, Costa Azul, Garcia, Graça, Horto Florestal, Iguatemi, Itaigara, Ondina, Bela Vista Park, Pituba, Rio Vermelho and Santa Cruz.

List of 5G compatible devices

With the arrival of 5G imminent in all Brazilian capitals by the end of September, Anatel has already announced which brands and models of smartphones are able to receive the new technology when it is already active. See the list:

*With guidance from the deputy head of reporting Monique Lôbo