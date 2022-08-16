Young man beaten by PMs in MG taken to hospital in BH in severe pain – Gerais

After being immobilized, Marcos Mendona Gonalves, 23, was beaten with at least 11 punches by military police during an approach in Paineiras on Friday night (8/12) (photo: Personal archive/Marcos Mendona Gonalves) Young Marcos Mendona Gonalves, 23, who was beaten after being immobilized during a police approach in the municipality of Paineiras, in the Central Region of Minas, was taken by family members to Hospital Socor, in Belo Horizonte, on the afternoon of this Monday (15/15). 8).

The information was confirmed by a report by Marcos Aurlio de Souza Santos, a criminal lawyer who took on the boy’s defense. “He started to feel sick. He is vomiting, with severe headaches and dizziness. So the father went with him to the hospital.”

Until the publication of this report, the boy, according to the lawyer, was still being treated at the hospital. For now, there is no information if he needs to be hospitalized or if he will be released in the next few hours. The report tried to contact the hospital, but the calls were not answered.

Earlier this Monday, Marcos Aurlio – who is also a sectional advisor for the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Minas – met with the boy and his girlfriend, Masa Tavares, 18, who was also attacked during the police approach. last Friday (12/8).

“I don’t know why they didn’t order and I can’t speculate either. Today we went to the police station here in Contagem, and the police chief, Dr. Cleiton, served us very well and issued the guides for Marcos and his girlfriend. From there, we went to the Legal Medical Institute, in Belo Horizonte, where the exams were carried out”, says the lawyer, noting that the results should be released next Monday (22/8).

attempted murder

Marcos Aurlio also says that, after a better analysis of the images, he concluded that the aggression suffered by his client does not qualify as a bodily injury, but an attempted murder. “I will make these notes in a representation to the Public Ministry and also in the Internal Affairs Department of the Military Police”, he points out.

“From the moment a person is immobilized and, even so, receives 11 punches to the head, he could die. I have already scheduled a meeting, on Wednesday (17/8), with a delegate from Abaet who will follow the case”, she says.

understand the case

In the images – recorded by a witness who chose not to identify himself for fear of reprisals – Marcos falls to the ground. While one of the policemen violently attacks the boy’s face, who is trying to protect himself with his arms, another soldier holds his legs. The young man was hit at least 11 times and ended up passing out.

According to the incident report, the Military Police had received a report that there was a man dropping bombs in a square close to children. During the approach, the PM claimed that he was disrespected with several curses and, when he received a voice of arrest, Marcos would have resisted and “assaulted one of the military with kicks and bites”.

“In order to defend themselves from aggression, and protect the lives of the military, it was necessary to use force with self-defense blows”, justified the PM.

Asked about the police officers’ version, the young man denied having been aggressive. “I didn’t defy them. And even if I had, nothing justifies what they did. It’s absurd! I’m in the hospital so far, in a lot of pain and I had seven stitches in my head,” he said at the time.