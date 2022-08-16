Young man is shot dead at Aero Rancho in Campo Grande

The 21-year-old André Luiz Prado de Moraes was shot dead on Monday night (15), in Campo Grande, in the Aero Rancho neighborhood. He was rescued, but he couldn’t resist.

Information is that the murder took place on the corners of Presidente Tancredo Neves and Caladio streets, when the author known as ‘Pipa’ fired at least two shots, one of which hit André’s chest.

André was taken to the neighborhood health unit, but died while receiving care. Witnesses told police they heard the shots, but did not see the perpetrator and victim. There is no information on the whereabouts of ‘Pipa’.

Capital has 74 murdered in 8 months

According to data from Sejusp (Secretary of State for Justice and Public Security), Campo Grande has a total of 74 homicides until this Tuesday (16). Only in the month of August there were four violent deaths in the Capital.

According to security records, the most violent months in Campo Grande since the beginning of the year were January and July, with 16 homicides each month.

In the entire state, since the beginning of the year until now, there were 251 intentional homicides registered. An average of more than 31 deaths per month. The most violent month so far in Mato Grosso do Sul is January, with 47 homicides. More details on state police record numbers can be found at this link.