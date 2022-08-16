Young man is shot twice at Aero Rancho and dies in health unit

capital

The victim’s brother told the police that the gunman is called Alexandre and is known as “Pipa”

By Ana Oshiro | 08/16/2022 06:12

André was 21 years old and was responding to two lawsuits for drug trafficking (Photo: Social Networks)

André Luiz Prado de Moraes, 21, was murdered on Monday night (15) at Jardim Aero Rancho, in Campo Grande. He was shot twice when he was at the intersection of Presidente Tancredo Neves and Caladio Streets, he was rescued, but died at the UBS (Basic Health Unit) Aero Rancho.

According to the report, the police were called by the health unit team, at the scene they talked to the victim’s brother about what happened and the boy said that a man identified as Alexandre, nicknamed “Pipa”, shot André twice. .

Military police and the GOI (Operations and Investigations Group) team went to the intersection mentioned by André’s brother, but did not find any trace of the crime. Some witnesses said they only heard gunshots, but it appeared to be about three blocks from the point.

No trace was found by the police and neither was the suspect “Pipa”. André had an open arrest warrant for drug trafficking. The case is still under investigation and was registered as a simple homicide at Depac (Community Emergency Service) Cepol.