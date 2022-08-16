Things are not going well for Matias (Antonio Calloni), as was to be expected. And the outcome is close, since “Além da Illusion” entered the final and the last chapter will air next Friday the 19th. The villain will confess that he was responsible for the murder of Elisa (Larissa Manoela) and try to escape of an internment in the asylum.

Matias will forge his own death after leaving a letter in which he reveals that he committed the crime: “Inside my chest I carry a silence that destroys. How to force the head to forget a pain that the heart remembers at all times? My luck is that I talk to God and He talks to me. And in that moment He is saying to me: ‘Trust me, because I am greater than your suffering’”, he begins in his farewell letter.

And he follows up with his confession: “’Nothing you do will make them forgive you. But come to me, I forgive you. Truly, truly, I tell you: the asylum is not for you, Matias. Your place is next to Elisa’”, he will leave in writing as a form of farewell in scenes that air in the last chapter of Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton. The letter with the confession will be found by Leonidas (Eriberto Leão).

After the letter was discovered, the next scenes show Isadora’s father (Larissa Manoela) in Poços de Caldas visiting his daughter’s grave. He will try to fake his own death to escape the asylum. The 6pm soap opera, “Beyond Illusion” will air its last chapter on August 19th. It premiered on February 7, replacing the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador” and will be replaced by “Mar do Sertão”.